University Commons quiet first floor 2BD/2BA loft-style condo w/ huge private patio and heated, garage parking INCLUDED! Hardwood floors in main living areas and carpeting in both bedrooms. DirectTV & Internet included plus all building amenities: outdoor pool, gyms, recreation room and theater room. W/D in unit. In between Pilsen and the West Loop. Move in and out fees apply. Both bedrooms are lofted. Sorry, No pets! Flexible move-in date: 7/1, 7/15, or 8/1!