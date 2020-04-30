1901 Twin Oaks Court

Amenities
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed lighting*Finished basement with bedroom, full bath and small kitchenette*Two-story family room with granite fireplace*Master bedroom with attached office/nursery or exercise room, along with a large walk-in closet and ultra bath*Really pretty professional landscaping with brick paver walkway and patio*Corner lot in great family neighborhood, close walk to park, award winning schools, no power lines. Avail immediately