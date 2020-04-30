All apartments in Buffalo Grove
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:29 AM

1901 Twin Oaks Court

1901 Twin Oaks Court · (847) 634-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 Twin Oaks Court, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Rolling Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed lighting*Finished basement with bedroom, full bath and small kitchenette*Two-story family room with granite fireplace*Master bedroom with attached office/nursery or exercise room, along with a large walk-in closet and ultra bath*Really pretty professional landscaping with brick paver walkway and patio*Corner lot in great family neighborhood, close walk to park, award winning schools, no power lines. Avail immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Twin Oaks Court have any available units?
1901 Twin Oaks Court has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Twin Oaks Court have?
Some of 1901 Twin Oaks Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Twin Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Twin Oaks Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Twin Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Twin Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo Grove.
Does 1901 Twin Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Twin Oaks Court does offer parking.
Does 1901 Twin Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Twin Oaks Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Twin Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 1901 Twin Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Twin Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 1901 Twin Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Twin Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Twin Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
