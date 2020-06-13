128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove has an unusual number of parks for a town of this size: there are nearly 50 parks in the immediate area.

Buffalo Grove, aptly named for its once heavy existence of bison and dairy farms, is now known for its strong economic stability and presence. Over 90 percent of its residents are employed in either computer or math-related occupations Just 35 miles north of Chicago, this village carries on the American dream of suburban living with white picket fences. Coming in at just over 40,000 residents, Buffalo Grove makes Money Magazine's list of best places to live at ###46. It boasts a large amount of forest, parks, and trails. It’s also a great place to work on your golf swing, if that’s your thing. While it’s slightly more expensive than the average American town to live here, the multitude of employment options, like Panasonic and Kraft Foods, make this suburban oasis accessible. Of course, true to the Midwest, you should be ready to bundle up in the winter and strip down in the summer. Average temperatures range from a more than nippy below-0 F and 92 F. If youre ready for that, let’s find an apartment that suits you.

