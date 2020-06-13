Apartment List
128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL

Finding an apartment in Buffalo Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
413 Hazelwood Terrace
413 Hazelwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1624 sqft
Beautiful, updated, rare end unit town home with full finished basement! Hardwood floors, freshly painted, spacious, updated, nice eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets & large pantry closet.
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo Grove
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. One car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
297 Tanager Court
297 Tanager Court, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2206 sqft
Schools : Pritchett elementary, Stevenson high school Just behind 7/11 , restaurants and preschool. Close to woodmans 24hr grocery store gas station and bus stop. Safe and good locality.
Results within 5 miles of Buffalo Grove
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
City Guide for Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove has an unusual number of parks for a town of this size: there are nearly 50 parks in the immediate area.

Buffalo Grove, aptly named for its once heavy existence of bison and dairy farms, is now known for its strong economic stability and presence. Over 90 percent of its residents are employed in either computer or math-related occupations Just 35 miles north of Chicago, this village carries on the American dream of suburban living with white picket fences. Coming in at just over 40,000 residents, Buffalo Grove makes Money Magazine's list of best places to live at ###46. It boasts a large amount of forest, parks, and trails. It’s also a great place to work on your golf swing, if that’s your thing. While it’s slightly more expensive than the average American town to live here, the multitude of employment options, like Panasonic and Kraft Foods, make this suburban oasis accessible. Of course, true to the Midwest, you should be ready to bundle up in the winter and strip down in the summer. Average temperatures range from a more than nippy below-0 F and 92 F. If youre ready for that, let’s find an apartment that suits you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Buffalo Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Buffalo Grove, IL

Finding an apartment in Buffalo Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

