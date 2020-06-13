128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL
1 of 22
1 of 4
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 47
1 of 44
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 39
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 38
1 of 35
Buffalo Grove has an unusual number of parks for a town of this size: there are nearly 50 parks in the immediate area.
Buffalo Grove, aptly named for its once heavy existence of bison and dairy farms, is now known for its strong economic stability and presence. Over 90 percent of its residents are employed in either computer or math-related occupations Just 35 miles north of Chicago, this village carries on the American dream of suburban living with white picket fences. Coming in at just over 40,000 residents, Buffalo Grove makes Money Magazine's list of best places to live at ###46. It boasts a large amount of forest, parks, and trails. It’s also a great place to work on your golf swing, if that’s your thing. While it’s slightly more expensive than the average American town to live here, the multitude of employment options, like Panasonic and Kraft Foods, make this suburban oasis accessible. Of course, true to the Midwest, you should be ready to bundle up in the winter and strip down in the summer. Average temperatures range from a more than nippy below-0 F and 92 F. If youre ready for that, let’s find an apartment that suits you.
Having trouble with Craigslist Buffalo Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Buffalo Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.