Apartment List
/
IL
/
buffalo grove
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

157 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Town Place Townhomes
1 Unit Available
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
234 WILLOW Parkway
234 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Huge price reduction for quick rent! Gorgeous spacious & lovely end unit ranch townhome. Features beautiful eat-in kitchen w/ ceramic tile floor. Large Living room combines w/ dining room, sliding to patio by park-like setting.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 Oak Creek Drive
12 Oak Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Oak Creek Drive in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer

1 of 26

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo Grove
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1059 Deerpath Court
1059 Deerpath Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 01,2020* POPULAR LEXINGTON COMMONS* 2ND FLOOR UNIT-2BD,1BTH, 1 CAR GARAGE* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY*MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BTH AND ORGANIZED WALK-IN CLOSET* FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM* PRIVATE BALCONY

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
267 12th Street
267 12th Street, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
IDEAL 2nd floor location with private balcony in quiet residential area. Newly painted, cleaned & plush carpeting ready for you to move right in. Master BR has two closets, 2nd BR has walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3400 North Old Arlington Heights Road
3400 N Old Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1338 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS and UPGRADED 2 bedroom + 2 baths condo on 4th floor elevator building w/heated garage! Large and open eat-in kitchen w/island, granite countertops & ceramic tile floors! Luxury master suite w/oversized tub, separate shower,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
357 Kildeer Lane
357 Kildeer Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1386 sqft
WOW! HIGHLY DESIRABLE PARK EAST SUBDIVISION. CHECK OUT THIS ELEGANT TOWN HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS W/FULL BATHS & FULL WALL CLOSET. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. (hardwood floor, and new carpet, freshly painted.) No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Buffalo Grove
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
24 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1130 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.

June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report. Buffalo Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report. Buffalo Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Buffalo Grove rents declined slightly over the past month

Buffalo Grove rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo Grove stand at $1,351 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,589 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Buffalo Grove's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Buffalo Grove over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Buffalo Grove

    As rents have fallen moderately in Buffalo Grove, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Buffalo Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Buffalo Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $1,589 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% decline in Buffalo Grove.
    • While rents in Buffalo Grove fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Buffalo Grove than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Buffalo Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Buffalo Grove 1 BedroomsBuffalo Grove 2 BedroomsBuffalo Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuffalo Grove 3 BedroomsBuffalo Grove Accessible ApartmentsBuffalo Grove Apartments under $1,000Buffalo Grove Apartments under $1,200Buffalo Grove Apartments under $1,300
    Buffalo Grove Apartments with BalconyBuffalo Grove Apartments with GarageBuffalo Grove Apartments with GymBuffalo Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuffalo Grove Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBuffalo Grove Apartments with ParkingBuffalo Grove Apartments with Pool
    Buffalo Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerBuffalo Grove Cheap PlacesBuffalo Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsBuffalo Grove Furnished ApartmentsBuffalo Grove Luxury PlacesBuffalo Grove Pet Friendly PlacesBuffalo Grove Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, IL
    Bloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College