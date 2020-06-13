AL
/
IL
/
buffalo grove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3422 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
473 Saint Marys Pkwy
473 St Mary S Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Beautifully remodeled house for rent. 4 bedroom 2 baths. Master bedroom have full bath and walk in closet. Newer windows, new furnace, new water heater. huge yard. BEST SCHOOLS in ILLINOIS.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6 Villa Verde Drive
6 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!!Unit features remodeled bath, updated kitchen with nice appliances, new hardwood style pergo floor in living and dining room. New glass patio door and bedroom window. Relax on the balcony or enjoy the swimming pool.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1283 RANCH VIEW Court
1283 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1395 sqft
MUST SEE!!! BRIGHT & SPACIOUS GREAT TOWN HOME IN SPOERLEIN FARMS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SKYLIGHT, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, NEWER WATER HEATER, ALL NEW PAINT, ALL NEW

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Town Place Townhomes
1 Unit Available
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1 Villa Verde Drive
1 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
Studio
$985
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Villa Verde Drive in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
280 Blackthorn Drive
280 Blackthorn Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2738 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANDORRA MODEL .OPEN AND SPACIOUS FIRST FLOOR FEATURES CANNED LIGHTING, BAY WINDOW IN DR, INCREDIBLE VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM , NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT WHOLE HOUSE, NEW RECESSED LIGHTING .

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
360 SATINWOOD Court North
360 Satinwood Court North, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1554 sqft
Spacious end unit town home in quit Golf Course Community. Prestigious award winning schools. Near Buffalo grove Rd and Route 22. Completely remodeled with cherry Kitchen cabinets , Granite Counter tops and new Kitchen stainless steel appliances .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12 Oak Creek Drive
12 Oak Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Oak Creek Drive in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Strathmore Grove in Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
1420 Larchmont Drive
1420 Larchmont Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
DESIRABLE STRATHMORE GROVE SUBDIVISION**AND STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT***SPACIOUS 4 BDRMS, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
414 Satinwood Terrace
414 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED RANCH STYLE TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION IN POPULAR "WOODLANDS OF FIORE". THIS SOUGHT AFTER END UNIT TOWNHOME IS ON MAIN FLOOR WITH NO STAIRS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northwood at Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
612 BUCKTHORN Terrace
612 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2223 sqft
Lovely 4 bd. 2.5 bh. home on a quiet street. Freshly painted in neutral colors just a month ago, new engineering flooring on the 1st level.Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet with built-ins.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
1134 ALDEN Lane
1134 Alden Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2136 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1134 ALDEN Lane in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3045 sqft
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1058 Fremont Court West
1058 Fremont Court West, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1850 sqft
GREAT BUFFALO GROVE EXECUTIVE RENTAL! IMPRESSIVE, SPACIOUS 4 BR/ 3 1/2 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. AMAZING KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM / FIREPLACE, VERSATILE 1ST FLOOR OFFICE , FINISHED BASEMENT W/REC RM, , BR, AND FULL BATH, BEAUTIFUL MASTER STE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Noah's Landing
1 Unit Available
206 TAYLOR Court
206 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2400 sqft
LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. "THE BRANCH" MODEL OFFERS 2400 SQ FT. FEATURING AN OPEN FLOORPLAN - LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
413 Hazelwood Terrace
413 Hazelwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1624 sqft
Beautiful, updated, rare end unit town home with full finished basement! Hardwood floors, freshly painted, spacious, updated, nice eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets & large pantry closet.

Median Rent in Buffalo Grove

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Buffalo Grove is $1,350, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,588.
Studio
$1,163
1 Bed
$1,350
2 Beds
$1,588
3+ Beds
$2,031
Rent Report
Buffalo Grove

June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report. Buffalo Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Buffalo Grove rents declined slightly over the past month

Buffalo Grove rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo Grove stand at $1,351 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,589 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Buffalo Grove's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Buffalo Grove over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Buffalo Grove

    As rents have fallen moderately in Buffalo Grove, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Buffalo Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Buffalo Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $1,589 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% decline in Buffalo Grove.
    • While rents in Buffalo Grove fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Buffalo Grove than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Buffalo Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Buffalo Grove?
    In Buffalo Grove, the median rent is $1,163 for a studio, $1,350 for a 1-bedroom, $1,588 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,031 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Buffalo Grove, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Buffalo Grove?
    Some of the colleges located in the Buffalo Grove area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Buffalo Grove?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Buffalo Grove from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

    Similar Pages

    Buffalo Grove 1 BedroomsBuffalo Grove 2 BedroomsBuffalo Grove Apartments with GymBuffalo Grove Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBuffalo Grove Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College