Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

152 Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Buffalo Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3422 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Noah's Landing
1 Unit Available
206 TAYLOR Court
206 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2400 sqft
LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. "THE BRANCH" MODEL OFFERS 2400 SQ FT. FEATURING AN OPEN FLOORPLAN - LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
413 Hazelwood Terrace
413 Hazelwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1624 sqft
Beautiful, updated, rare end unit town home with full finished basement! Hardwood floors, freshly painted, spacious, updated, nice eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets & large pantry closet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
646 Sycamore Road
646 Sycamore Road, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
UNIQUE! GORGEOUS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH HUGE BACKYARD, BALCONY, UPPER LEVEL DECK AND GROUND LEVEL PATIO! CLASSIC SPLIT LEVEL WITH EXCLUSIVE UPGRADES, NEW BATHS, NEW KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS&CROWN MOLDING, OPEN WALL

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1901 Twin Oaks Court
1901 Twin Oaks Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo Grove
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
848 Bluebird St
848 Bluebird Street, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1944 sqft
HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
840 Cambridge Place
840 Cambridge Place West, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, LIKE NEW 3 BR CONDO!!! This condo is fantastic! All wood laminate flooring throughout! Newer appliances! Newer A/C! WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT! One car garage! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Wonderful Location! Close to

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
642 INVERRARY Lane
642 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
814 sqft
This unit is so private and secluded, it feels like you have no neighbors! Open concept kitchen and living room gives you a nice flow through the house.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sugar Creek
1 Unit Available
1051 Creek Bend Drive
1051 Creek Bend Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4109 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE SUGAR CREEK SUBDIVISION! OVER 4100 SQ FT IN A HOME BUILT FOR HOSTING.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
412 MALLARD Drive
412 Mallard Drive, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
LOCATED IN POPULAR PARK WEST SUBDIVISION - DEERFIELD! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WELL MAINTAINED 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT . REMODELED KITCHEN - OPEN TO DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM HARDWOOD FLOORS. AWARD-WINNING STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
River Woods
1 Unit Available
565 Juneberry Road
565 Juneberry Road, Riverwoods, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
4882 sqft
Elegant Riverwoods Estate Home all Brick Colonial on Beautiful Wooded Acres affords the ultimate in Privacy. Features 4 Bedrms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Story Great Room along kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
357 Kildeer Lane
357 Kildeer Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1386 sqft
WOW! HIGHLY DESIRABLE PARK EAST SUBDIVISION. CHECK OUT THIS ELEGANT TOWN HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS W/FULL BATHS & FULL WALL CLOSET. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. (hardwood floor, and new carpet, freshly painted.) No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Buffalo Grove
Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
City Guide for Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove has an unusual number of parks for a town of this size: there are nearly 50 parks in the immediate area.

Buffalo Grove, aptly named for its once heavy existence of bison and dairy farms, is now known for its strong economic stability and presence. Over 90 percent of its residents are employed in either computer or math-related occupations Just 35 miles north of Chicago, this village carries on the American dream of suburban living with white picket fences. Coming in at just over 40,000 residents, Buffalo Grove makes Money Magazine's list of best places to live at ###46. It boasts a large amount of forest, parks, and trails. It’s also a great place to work on your golf swing, if that’s your thing. While it’s slightly more expensive than the average American town to live here, the multitude of employment options, like Panasonic and Kraft Foods, make this suburban oasis accessible. Of course, true to the Midwest, you should be ready to bundle up in the winter and strip down in the summer. Average temperatures range from a more than nippy below-0 F and 92 F. If youre ready for that, let’s find an apartment that suits you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Buffalo Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Buffalo Grove, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Buffalo Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

