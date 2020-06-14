152 Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL with hardwood floors
Buffalo Grove has an unusual number of parks for a town of this size: there are nearly 50 parks in the immediate area.
Buffalo Grove, aptly named for its once heavy existence of bison and dairy farms, is now known for its strong economic stability and presence. Over 90 percent of its residents are employed in either computer or math-related occupations Just 35 miles north of Chicago, this village carries on the American dream of suburban living with white picket fences. Coming in at just over 40,000 residents, Buffalo Grove makes Money Magazine's list of best places to live at ###46. It boasts a large amount of forest, parks, and trails. It’s also a great place to work on your golf swing, if that’s your thing. While it’s slightly more expensive than the average American town to live here, the multitude of employment options, like Panasonic and Kraft Foods, make this suburban oasis accessible. Of course, true to the Midwest, you should be ready to bundle up in the winter and strip down in the summer. Average temperatures range from a more than nippy below-0 F and 92 F. If youre ready for that, let’s find an apartment that suits you.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Buffalo Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.