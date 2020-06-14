Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL with garage

Buffalo Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1283 RANCH VIEW Court
1283 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1395 sqft
MUST SEE!!! BRIGHT & SPACIOUS GREAT TOWN HOME IN SPOERLEIN FARMS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SKYLIGHT, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, NEWER WATER HEATER, ALL NEW PAINT, ALL NEW

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Town Place Townhomes
1 Unit Available
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
280 Blackthorn Drive
280 Blackthorn Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2738 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANDORRA MODEL .OPEN AND SPACIOUS FIRST FLOOR FEATURES CANNED LIGHTING, BAY WINDOW IN DR, INCREDIBLE VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM , NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT WHOLE HOUSE, NEW RECESSED LIGHTING .

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
360 SATINWOOD Court North
360 Satinwood Court North, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1554 sqft
Spacious end unit town home in quit Golf Course Community. Prestigious award winning schools. Near Buffalo grove Rd and Route 22. Completely remodeled with cherry Kitchen cabinets , Granite Counter tops and new Kitchen stainless steel appliances .

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Strathmore Grove in Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
1420 Larchmont Drive
1420 Larchmont Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
DESIRABLE STRATHMORE GROVE SUBDIVISION**AND STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT***SPACIOUS 4 BDRMS, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
414 Satinwood Terrace
414 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED RANCH STYLE TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION IN POPULAR "WOODLANDS OF FIORE". THIS SOUGHT AFTER END UNIT TOWNHOME IS ON MAIN FLOOR WITH NO STAIRS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northwood at Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
612 BUCKTHORN Terrace
612 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2223 sqft
Lovely 4 bd. 2.5 bh. home on a quiet street. Freshly painted in neutral colors just a month ago, new engineering flooring on the 1st level.Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet with built-ins.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
1134 ALDEN Lane
1134 Alden Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2136 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1134 ALDEN Lane in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3045 sqft
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1058 Fremont Court West
1058 Fremont Court West, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1850 sqft
GREAT BUFFALO GROVE EXECUTIVE RENTAL! IMPRESSIVE, SPACIOUS 4 BR/ 3 1/2 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. AMAZING KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM / FIREPLACE, VERSATILE 1ST FLOOR OFFICE , FINISHED BASEMENT W/REC RM, , BR, AND FULL BATH, BEAUTIFUL MASTER STE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Noah's Landing
1 Unit Available
206 TAYLOR Court
206 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2400 sqft
LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. "THE BRANCH" MODEL OFFERS 2400 SQ FT. FEATURING AN OPEN FLOORPLAN - LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
413 Hazelwood Terrace
413 Hazelwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1624 sqft
Beautiful, updated, rare end unit town home with full finished basement! Hardwood floors, freshly painted, spacious, updated, nice eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets & large pantry closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
1029 Shambliss Court
1029 Shambliss Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1029 Shambliss Court in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
646 Sycamore Road
646 Sycamore Road, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
UNIQUE! GORGEOUS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH HUGE BACKYARD, BALCONY, UPPER LEVEL DECK AND GROUND LEVEL PATIO! CLASSIC SPLIT LEVEL WITH EXCLUSIVE UPGRADES, NEW BATHS, NEW KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS&CROWN MOLDING, OPEN WALL

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1901 Twin Oaks Court
1901 Twin Oaks Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. One car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.
City Guide for Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove has an unusual number of parks for a town of this size: there are nearly 50 parks in the immediate area.

Buffalo Grove, aptly named for its once heavy existence of bison and dairy farms, is now known for its strong economic stability and presence. Over 90 percent of its residents are employed in either computer or math-related occupations Just 35 miles north of Chicago, this village carries on the American dream of suburban living with white picket fences. Coming in at just over 40,000 residents, Buffalo Grove makes Money Magazine's list of best places to live at ###46. It boasts a large amount of forest, parks, and trails. It’s also a great place to work on your golf swing, if that’s your thing. While it’s slightly more expensive than the average American town to live here, the multitude of employment options, like Panasonic and Kraft Foods, make this suburban oasis accessible. Of course, true to the Midwest, you should be ready to bundle up in the winter and strip down in the summer. Average temperatures range from a more than nippy below-0 F and 92 F. If youre ready for that, let’s find an apartment that suits you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Buffalo Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

