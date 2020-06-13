Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

233 Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
632 Diamond Pointe Dr
632 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2200 sqft
Diamond Pointe - Property Id: 113937 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Finished basement (used as bedroom or office) with walkout to patio. Large balcony and patio. New carpet in master bedroom, newer carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Kitchen island.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1538 Lakeridge Court
1538 Lakeridge Court, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2475 sqft
This Luxury Townhome is beautiful from top to bottom with hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and iron work balustrades. With three bedrooms, 2-full baths, 2-half baths, and 2,475 Sq. Ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
57 Washington Boulevard
57 Washington Boulevard, Mundelein, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
Beautiful and recently updated 1Bed + Den and 1 Bath second floor condo is available to move-in immediately. This unit has been upgraded with newer carpeting, bathroom tile and fixtures, kitchen countertops and sink .
Results within 1 mile of Mundelein
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13
$
25 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
Cambridge Heights
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
Courts of Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1224 Tiffany Court
1224 Tiffany Court, Indian Creek, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2500 sqft
Courts of Indian Creek - Available now in the Courts of Indian Creek subdivision is a gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with a large layout. This home also offers 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car garage along with a Large Unfinished Basement.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
860 N Lakeside Dr
860 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 194746 BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM CONDO WITH HEATED TRAVERTINE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR LIVING WITH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN A DESIRABLE LAKEWOOD VILLAS.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1 Unit Available
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2504 sqft
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1007 West Golf Road
1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2946 sqft
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
Menconis Villas by The Lake
1 Unit Available
711 Lakeside Drive North
711 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SUNNY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION READY FOR NEW TENANT! , ALL HARDWOOD FLOOR, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES SS COOKING RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, THREE BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR,

1 of 44

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
602 Hillcrest Drive
602 Hillcrest Drive, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home on Premium Corner Lot in Desireable Woodmere Subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
750 Court of Birch, Unit 5
750 Court of Birch, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
844 sqft
2 Bedroom Top Floor Condo for Rent! Available Immediately!! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Pqb1PBug7iZ Clean 2-bedroom top floor condo available for rent immediately.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13
Indian Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
6729 Estate Lane
6729 Estate Lane, Long Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2636 sqft
THIS EXCEPTIONAL ONE STORY LONG GROVE ESTATE HOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ON 1.96 ACRES AND OFFERS MANY PREMIUM FEATURES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4
709 Court of Spruce, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Vernon Hills for Rent CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DPiPRQcE7qd This one-bedroom condo in Vernon Hills sits in a quiet community setting.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4
Kenlock Park
1 Unit Available
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.

Median Rent in Mundelein

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mundelein is $1,218, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,433.
Studio
$1,049
1 Bed
$1,218
2 Beds
$1,433
3+ Beds
$1,832
City GuideMundelein
“The happy Hun Felsch sure likes his blonde beer and I like his doubles so much I might even cheer…but what ruined or saved the day was that the soup then turned gray, and a hundred higher-ups came back from the hospital to keep getting wafers from Mundelein." (– The Fiery Furnaces, "1917")

Located northwest of Chicago, Mundelein is a historic village that has undergone a number of changes over time. It is an easygoing suburb with some minor attractions that provides a break from the city life of Chicago while being close enough to make it easy to get into the city for a job or a day out.

Moving to Mundelein

Travel

Mundelein has easy access to major roadways, as well as a station on Metra’s rail service line, providing an easy way to get to and from Chicago for commuters and weekend travelers. Being convenient to Chicago means being convenient to the busiest airport around, so any time you want to fly, it’s not a chore to get to the airport.

Weather

Being slightly northwest of Chicago means you get the same cold winters, so invest in heavy clothing and make sure that the rental properties you look at have sturdy, reliable heating systems and windows and doors that shut tight.

Lifestyle

Mundelein has developed into an enjoyable slice of suburbia, home to strip malls full of chain stores. Everything is convenient and reliable.

Lead Time

You don’t want to wait until the last minute of course, but Mundelein is somewhat lenient in regards to cutting it close, with a number of options available on a consistent basis, with enough variety between rental homes that you’ll be able to find something to your liking.

Mundelein’s Neighborhoods

As a suburb of Chicago, Mundelein has no specific neighborhoods, but does have some significant developments

Sylvan Lake: Sylvan Lake is a close community of row homes. It is also home to two country clubs, bordering a third, and two lakes.

North Midlothian: With a combination of single-family houses, high-rise buildings and apartment complexes, you can find anything from a studio apartment to large, multi-bedroom rental houses.

Village Center: Bordering Diamond Lake, there’s cold-weather beaches within walking distance of anywhere in the neighborhood.

Living in Mundelein

With a number of lakes in and around the village, there are plenty of options for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors. Boating, fishing, water skiing and hiking during the warm season, and then ice fishing, hockey and skating during the winter. There are a total of 34 public parks for picnics and activities, including Barefoot Bay aquatic park.

The village shows off much of its history through the historical societies of Fort Hill Country and Mundelein, as well as the Algonquin Longhouse program. Historical events including a Civil War reenactment are put on throughout the year. Mundelein also plays host to a number of festivals and fairs throughout the year, including a beer festival, a fine arts festival, and the One World festival. They also host a free community picnic every year, at Diamond Lake.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mundelein?
In Mundelein, the median rent is $1,049 for a studio, $1,218 for a 1-bedroom, $1,433 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,832 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mundelein, check out our monthly Mundelein Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mundelein?
Some of the colleges located in the Mundelein area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mundelein?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mundelein from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

