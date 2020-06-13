233 Apartments for rent in Mundelein, IL📍
Located northwest of Chicago, Mundelein is a historic village that has undergone a number of changes over time. It is an easygoing suburb with some minor attractions that provides a break from the city life of Chicago while being close enough to make it easy to get into the city for a job or a day out.
Travel
Mundelein has easy access to major roadways, as well as a station on Metra’s rail service line, providing an easy way to get to and from Chicago for commuters and weekend travelers. Being convenient to Chicago means being convenient to the busiest airport around, so any time you want to fly, it’s not a chore to get to the airport.
Weather
Being slightly northwest of Chicago means you get the same cold winters, so invest in heavy clothing and make sure that the rental properties you look at have sturdy, reliable heating systems and windows and doors that shut tight.
Lifestyle
Mundelein has developed into an enjoyable slice of suburbia, home to strip malls full of chain stores. Everything is convenient and reliable.
Lead Time
You don’t want to wait until the last minute of course, but Mundelein is somewhat lenient in regards to cutting it close, with a number of options available on a consistent basis, with enough variety between rental homes that you’ll be able to find something to your liking.
As a suburb of Chicago, Mundelein has no specific neighborhoods, but does have some significant developments
Sylvan Lake: Sylvan Lake is a close community of row homes. It is also home to two country clubs, bordering a third, and two lakes.
North Midlothian: With a combination of single-family houses, high-rise buildings and apartment complexes, you can find anything from a studio apartment to large, multi-bedroom rental houses.
Village Center: Bordering Diamond Lake, there’s cold-weather beaches within walking distance of anywhere in the neighborhood.
With a number of lakes in and around the village, there are plenty of options for those looking to enjoy the great outdoors. Boating, fishing, water skiing and hiking during the warm season, and then ice fishing, hockey and skating during the winter. There are a total of 34 public parks for picnics and activities, including Barefoot Bay aquatic park.
The village shows off much of its history through the historical societies of Fort Hill Country and Mundelein, as well as the Algonquin Longhouse program. Historical events including a Civil War reenactment are put on throughout the year. Mundelein also plays host to a number of festivals and fairs throughout the year, including a beer festival, a fine arts festival, and the One World festival. They also host a free community picnic every year, at Diamond Lake.