140 Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buffalo Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
4 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 Unit Available
Winchester Estates Buffalo Grove
121 Pauline Avenue
121 Pauline Avenue, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
Incredible value awaits in this GORGEOUS updated 1/2 duplex! Immaculately maintained with so much space, natural light, and stunning updates throughout, this one won't last long! You'll love preparing meals in this updated kitchen with granite

1 Unit Available
Devonshire
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 Unit Available
2433 Madiera Lane
2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range.

1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1174 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
Northwood at Buffalo Grove
612 BUCKTHORN Terrace
612 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2223 sqft
Beautiful and bright single family home on a quiet street! Hardwood floors thru-out the house, European custom kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter top.

1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1901 Twin Oaks Court
1901 Twin Oaks Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2900 sqft
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed

1 Unit Available
368 St Marys Parkway
368 St Mary S Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1084 sqft
VACANT PROPERTY, SHOW ANYTIME. Beautifully updated house, backing to a park and baseball field. Great location. A true gem for families with young kids. Walking distance to shopping, park, restaurants. Great school district. PRICED TO SELL.

1 Unit Available
The Crossings
1029 Shambliss Court
1029 Shambliss Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1029 Shambliss Court in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Buffalo Grove
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 Unit Available
6 Villa Verde Drive
6 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!!Unit features remodeled bath, updated kitchen with nice appliances, new hardwood style pergo floor in living and dining room. New glass patio door and bedroom window. Relax on the balcony or enjoy the swimming pool.

1 Unit Available
Town Place Townhomes
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.

1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Fiore
414 Satinwood Terrace
414 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED RANCH STYLE TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION IN POPULAR "WOODLANDS OF FIORE". THIS SOUGHT AFTER END UNIT TOWNHOME IS ON MAIN FLOOR WITH NO STAIRS.

1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.

1 Unit Available
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3045 sqft
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
413 Hazelwood Terrace
413 Hazelwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1624 sqft
Beautiful, updated, rare end unit town home with full finished basement! Hardwood floors, freshly painted, spacious, updated, nice eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets & large pantry closet.

1 Unit Available
Devonshire
1076 COURTLAND Drive
1076 Courtland Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
691 sqft
RENTAL..2-STORY END-UNIT HOME. 2 Bedrooms (Master Bedroom with Double Closet). Bathroom with Jacuzzi. Living Room with Fireplace. Air Conditioning, Washer & Dryer, Kitchen Appliances, and Granite Counter Tops. Vaulted Ceilings. Hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Fiore
52 CHESTNUT Terrace
52 Chestnut Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2294 sqft
Rarely available single family home for rent - Stevenson High School! Need a great place to call home? Look no further, this home has it all: hardwood floors throughout, new appliances, updated baths, a master suite with his & hers vanities, lots of

1 Unit Available
Winchester Estates Buffalo Grove
437 Ferndale Court
437 Ferndale Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1365 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom duplex with an attached 2 car garage and a large private backyard. Everything new: bathrooms, kitchen, floors, freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
590 LeParc Circle
590 Le Parc Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Attractive condo with new carpet and freshly painted. 2nd bedroom currently loft overlooking the vaulted dining room. Oak kitchen has eating area and slider to private outdoor patio, perfect for outdoor dining.

1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Fiore
2721 Acacia Terrace
2721 Acacia Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4380 sqft
Most desirable street in Buffalo Grove! Meticulously maintained Contemporary home located on Arboretum Golf Course in highly rated STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL district! Huge kitchen with BRAND NEW granite countertops, 42" cabinets, stainless steel

1 Unit Available
2 VILLA VERDE Drive
2 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
775 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 1 BEDROOM WITH BALCONY. WILL BE COMPLETELY REMODELED: NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER, APPLIANCES, BATHROOM, WOOD LIKE LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE.
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo Grove
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
24 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
City Guide for Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove has an unusual number of parks for a town of this size: there are nearly 50 parks in the immediate area.

Buffalo Grove, aptly named for its once heavy existence of bison and dairy farms, is now known for its strong economic stability and presence. Over 90 percent of its residents are employed in either computer or math-related occupations Just 35 miles north of Chicago, this village carries on the American dream of suburban living with white picket fences. Coming in at just over 40,000 residents, Buffalo Grove makes Money Magazine's list of best places to live at ###46. It boasts a large amount of forest, parks, and trails. It’s also a great place to work on your golf swing, if that’s your thing. While it’s slightly more expensive than the average American town to live here, the multitude of employment options, like Panasonic and Kraft Foods, make this suburban oasis accessible. Of course, true to the Midwest, you should be ready to bundle up in the winter and strip down in the summer. Average temperatures range from a more than nippy below-0 F and 92 F. If youre ready for that, let’s find an apartment that suits you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Buffalo Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Buffalo Grove, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buffalo Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

