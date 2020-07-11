All apartments in Buffalo Grove
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:11 AM

301 Riverwalk Place

301 N Riverwalk Dr · (847) 744-8839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1117 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 301 Riverwalk Place.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
concierge
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths. Every spacious apartment features a private terrace with stunning views, full size washer and dryer and plenty of closet space. Enjoy the 24/7 cardio free weight room and Wi-Fi resident lounge and terrace overlooking the Des Plaines river and forest preserve. Your reserved parking space awaits your arrival! Come home to 301 Riverwalk Place where neighbors become friends.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: No Pit Bulls
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $20 per month
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be spayed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Locker available at no additional charge when available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Riverwalk Place have any available units?
301 Riverwalk Place has 4 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Riverwalk Place have?
Some of 301 Riverwalk Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Riverwalk Place currently offering any rent specials?
301 Riverwalk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Riverwalk Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Riverwalk Place is pet friendly.
Does 301 Riverwalk Place offer parking?
Yes, 301 Riverwalk Place offers parking.
Does 301 Riverwalk Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Riverwalk Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Riverwalk Place have a pool?
No, 301 Riverwalk Place does not have a pool.
Does 301 Riverwalk Place have accessible units?
Yes, 301 Riverwalk Place has accessible units.
Does 301 Riverwalk Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Riverwalk Place has units with dishwashers.
