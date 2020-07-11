301 Riverwalk Place

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: No Pit Bulls
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $20 per month
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be spayed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Locker available at no additional charge when available
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.