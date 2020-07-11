Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse concierge e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths. Every spacious apartment features a private terrace with stunning views, full size washer and dryer and plenty of closet space. Enjoy the 24/7 cardio free weight room and Wi-Fi resident lounge and terrace overlooking the Des Plaines river and forest preserve. Your reserved parking space awaits your arrival! Come home to 301 Riverwalk Place where neighbors become friends.