lake county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
188 Apartments for rent in Lake County, IL📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$963
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
7 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$848
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
$
24 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
40 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,167
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$760
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
30 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
18 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
43 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1246 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
6 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,568
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 23 at 06:54 PM
4 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
941 Manchester Circle
941 Manchester Circle, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1666 sqft
Front end unit. Fairfield model with an open floor plan feels like a single family home . Living room with fireplace, laminate floors, dinning room slider open to balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1420 15th Street
1420 15th Street, Winthrop Harbor, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2052 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1333 sqft
Available now! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lake County area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg have apartments for rent.
