Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:22 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL with balcony

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
2334 Acorn Place
2334 Acorn Place, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3422 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home Backing Up to Golf Course! - Home features hardwood floors t/o,oak staircase with loft overlooking family room. Great MBR with whirlpool,separate shower and door leading to 2nd story deck overlooking golf course.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6 Villa Verde Drive
6 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!!Unit features remodeled bath, updated kitchen with nice appliances, new hardwood style pergo floor in living and dining room. New glass patio door and bedroom window. Relax on the balcony or enjoy the swimming pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
280 Blackthorn Drive
280 Blackthorn Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2738 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANDORRA MODEL .OPEN AND SPACIOUS FIRST FLOOR FEATURES CANNED LIGHTING, BAY WINDOW IN DR, INCREDIBLE VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM , NEW KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW PAINT WHOLE HOUSE, NEW RECESSED LIGHTING .

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Strathmore Grove in Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
1420 Larchmont Drive
1420 Larchmont Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
DESIRABLE STRATHMORE GROVE SUBDIVISION**AND STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT***SPACIOUS 4 BDRMS, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
414 Satinwood Terrace
414 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED RANCH STYLE TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION IN POPULAR "WOODLANDS OF FIORE". THIS SOUGHT AFTER END UNIT TOWNHOME IS ON MAIN FLOOR WITH NO STAIRS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Northwood at Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
612 BUCKTHORN Terrace
612 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2223 sqft
Lovely 4 bd. 2.5 bh. home on a quiet street. Freshly painted in neutral colors just a month ago, new engineering flooring on the 1st level.Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet with built-ins.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
1134 ALDEN Lane
1134 Alden Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2136 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1134 ALDEN Lane in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3045 sqft
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Noah's Landing
1 Unit Available
206 TAYLOR Court
206 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2400 sqft
LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. "THE BRANCH" MODEL OFFERS 2400 SQ FT. FEATURING AN OPEN FLOORPLAN - LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM THAT FLOWS INTO THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
413 Hazelwood Terrace
413 Hazelwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1624 sqft
Beautiful, updated, rare end unit town home with full finished basement! Hardwood floors, freshly painted, spacious, updated, nice eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets & large pantry closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
1029 Shambliss Court
1029 Shambliss Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1029 Shambliss Court in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
646 Sycamore Road
646 Sycamore Road, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
UNIQUE! GORGEOUS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME ON A QUIET STREET WITH HUGE BACKYARD, BALCONY, UPPER LEVEL DECK AND GROUND LEVEL PATIO! CLASSIC SPLIT LEVEL WITH EXCLUSIVE UPGRADES, NEW BATHS, NEW KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS&CROWN MOLDING, OPEN WALL

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1901 Twin Oaks Court
1901 Twin Oaks Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo Grove
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
City Guide for Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove has an unusual number of parks for a town of this size: there are nearly 50 parks in the immediate area.

Buffalo Grove, aptly named for its once heavy existence of bison and dairy farms, is now known for its strong economic stability and presence. Over 90 percent of its residents are employed in either computer or math-related occupations Just 35 miles north of Chicago, this village carries on the American dream of suburban living with white picket fences. Coming in at just over 40,000 residents, Buffalo Grove makes Money Magazine's list of best places to live at ###46. It boasts a large amount of forest, parks, and trails. It’s also a great place to work on your golf swing, if that’s your thing. While it’s slightly more expensive than the average American town to live here, the multitude of employment options, like Panasonic and Kraft Foods, make this suburban oasis accessible. Of course, true to the Midwest, you should be ready to bundle up in the winter and strip down in the summer. Average temperatures range from a more than nippy below-0 F and 92 F. If youre ready for that, let’s find an apartment that suits you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Buffalo Grove? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Buffalo Grove, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Buffalo Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

