192 Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester Estates Buffalo Grove
121 Pauline Avenue
121 Pauline Avenue, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
Incredible value awaits in this GORGEOUS updated 1/2 duplex! Immaculately maintained with so much space, natural light, and stunning updates throughout, this one won't last long! You'll love preparing meals in this updated kitchen with granite

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Devonshire
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2433 Madiera Lane
2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1174 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Northwood at Buffalo Grove
612 BUCKTHORN Terrace
612 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2223 sqft
Beautiful and bright single family home on a quiet street! Hardwood floors thru-out the house, European custom kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter top.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1901 Twin Oaks Court
1901 Twin Oaks Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2900 sqft
Great Buffalo Grove Executive Rental*Every upgrade imaginable*Recently refinished maple hardwood floors*Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances*All main areas freshly painted in neutral color*recessed

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
1029 Shambliss Court
1029 Shambliss Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1029 Shambliss Court in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Grove
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Town Place Townhomes
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Fiore
414 Satinwood Terrace
414 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED RANCH STYLE TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION IN POPULAR "WOODLANDS OF FIORE". THIS SOUGHT AFTER END UNIT TOWNHOME IS ON MAIN FLOOR WITH NO STAIRS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
1161 RUSSELLWOOD Court
1161 Russellwood Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1017 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. LIGHT, BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE OVERLOOKING POND. OLD FARM VILLAGE BLOCKS TO SHOPPING, PARKS AND TRAIN. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Grove
1134 ALDEN Lane
1134 Alden Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2136 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1134 ALDEN Lane in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3045 sqft
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Devonshire
1076 COURTLAND Drive
1076 Courtland Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
691 sqft
RENTAL..2-STORY END-UNIT HOME. 2 Bedrooms (Master Bedroom with Double Closet). Bathroom with Jacuzzi. Living Room with Fireplace. Air Conditioning, Washer & Dryer, Kitchen Appliances, and Granite Counter Tops. Vaulted Ceilings. Hardwood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester Estates Buffalo Grove
437 Ferndale Court
437 Ferndale Court, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1365 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom duplex with an attached 2 car garage and a large private backyard. Everything new: bathrooms, kitchen, floors, freshly painted.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
590 LeParc Circle
590 Le Parc Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Attractive condo with new carpet and freshly painted. 2nd bedroom currently loft overlooking the vaulted dining room. Oak kitchen has eating area and slider to private outdoor patio, perfect for outdoor dining.
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo Grove
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1243 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
400 W Rand Rd B302
400 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment - Property Id: 306100 Recently Updated 1 bedroom apartment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
552 Greystone Lane #D2
552 Greystone Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Wheeling, Lexington Commons 2BR/2BA Garage & 2 Pools! - New carpet, paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms make this home special. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath coach homes are rarely available for rent. Second floor unit.

July 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report. Buffalo Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report. Buffalo Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Buffalo Grove rents held steady over the past month

Buffalo Grove rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo Grove stand at $1,349 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,586 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo Grove's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Buffalo Grove over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Buffalo Grove

    As rents have fallen moderately in Buffalo Grove, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Buffalo Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Buffalo Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $1,586 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Buffalo Grove fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Buffalo Grove than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Buffalo Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

