Boise, ID
2129 S Amy St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2129 S Amy St

2129 Amy Avenue · (208) 322-8077
Boise
Southeast Boise
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

2129 Amy Avenue, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2129 S Amy St · Avail. Jul 21

$1,525

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2129 S Amy St Available 07/21/20 2129 Amy~Spacious Boise Townhome Near BSU, Free Lawn Care! - Beautiful townhome located near downtown Boise, BSU, and freeway access! Quick access to restaurants and grocery shopping less than a mile away! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 2 car deep garage is 1,624 square feet of comfort and high ceilings. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of counter/cabinet space with a breakfast bar and pantry.

Living room is connected to the kitchen with a wonderful open floor plan and a back door leading out to a cozy patio and fenced yard area. All bedrooms are upstairs including the utility room with washer and dryer included! Master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and dual-sink vanity in the bathroom. Home includes central heat and A/C and lawn care is included in the monthly rental rate.

No pets allowed and the lease term will expire on 6/30/2021 with an option to renew for another 12 months. Scheduled move in date is 07/21/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. Tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 06/30/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3377366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 S Amy St have any available units?
2129 S Amy St has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 S Amy St have?
Some of 2129 S Amy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 S Amy St currently offering any rent specials?
2129 S Amy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 S Amy St pet-friendly?
No, 2129 S Amy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2129 S Amy St offer parking?
Yes, 2129 S Amy St does offer parking.
Does 2129 S Amy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2129 S Amy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 S Amy St have a pool?
No, 2129 S Amy St does not have a pool.
Does 2129 S Amy St have accessible units?
No, 2129 S Amy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 S Amy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 S Amy St does not have units with dishwashers.
