Apartment List
/
ID
/
boise
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:40 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Boise, ID with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,044
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Vista
3 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,310
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Veterans Park
9 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,292
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
2237 S Salmon Lane
2237 South Salmon Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2237 S Salmon Lane - This great unit was recently remodeled and features new cabinets, flooring & paint throughout. New dishwasher, washer dryer hookups, pantry/storage space. Bedrooms are upstairs. W/S/T & landscaping are included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
2115 S. Dorothy Ave
2115 Dorothy Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
Great Southeast Boise Location! - This quiet townhouse is found in a desirable southeast location just off Parkcenter. It's close to the river and an easy commute to downtown, freeway and is close to the river green belt and buslines.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
419 S 8th St #205
419 South 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
878 sqft
Furnished 1 BR Condo in Downtown Boise overlooking the Knitting Factory! - Loft living in the cultural District of downtown Boise with balcony overlooking the Knitting Factory! This spacious one bedroom one bathroom loft features an open

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East End
1 Unit Available
106 North Hotsprings Drive
106 N Hot Springs Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Warm Springs Townhouse - Property Id: 289859 Immaculate Townhouse located off of Warmsprings Avenue: -2 master bedrooms with their own bath, half bath downstairs -Large living room with separate formal dining or

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harris Ranch
1 Unit Available
3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY
3533 South Pheasant Tail Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1927 sqft
Available 07/16/20 SE Boise - Harris Crossing - Single Family Home - Property Id: 277527 This single family residence provides a spectacular option in SE Boise, Harris Ranch area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1515 Alturas
1515 Alturas Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1597 sqft
Gorgeous North End Home! - This beautiful, remodeled North End home has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, as well as an art/craft studio out back with a 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home accent it's charm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1207 W Fort St #107
1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning-Updated-Unfurnished Condo @ Hyde Park Place! - This stunning Hyde Park Place (unfurnished) condo features street walk-up entrance, premium upgrades to the flooring, lighting, kitchen, & bathroom! 1 bedroom + flex space, hardwood floors

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North End
1 Unit Available
2601 W Lemp St
2601 Lemp Street, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2034 sqft
Cozy in the Northend ~ 4bed/2bath ~ ! - Nicely renovated property on a corner lot with all North End Charm that you've been waiting for! This 4 bd/2ba home features an updated kitchen, tile and hardwood flooring, alder cabinets, skylights, large

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
328 Lexington
328 West Lexington Street, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
328 Lexington Available 06/15/20 Bungalow Style Home in SE Boise - Great 4 bed property is close to everything - BSU, the greenbelt, shopping, and more! Charming wood floors, main level master with additional beds and laundry room in basement.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morris Hill
1 Unit Available
5707 W Gage Street
5707 Gage Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Cute Brick Home in Boise - This tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, is centrally located within walking distance to hospital, schools and bus route.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
North End
1 Unit Available
909 North 15th Street
909 North 15th Street, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1612 sqft
Imagine coming home to this gorgeous 4-bedroom in the heart of North End. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a detached 1-car garage. Incredible open floor plan. Master bedroom main and 3 bedrooms down.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Winstead Park
1 Unit Available
1916 North Larch Street
1916 Larch Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493 Beautiful Recently Updated 3 bed 2 bath home on the Central Bench. Come enjoy Central Bench living at its best.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
10680 West Hollandale Drive - 1
10680 West Hollandale Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2064 sqft
Country living in the city! This 2,064 square foot home offers 4 large bedrooms (all upstairs) 2.5 bathrooms. (2 up & 1/2 main level) This home has 2 living rooms, dinning area, and a working fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
3654 East Wormwood Court
3654 East Wormwood Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1021 sqft
Wonderful SE Boise location in Columbia Village close to shopping, freeway, foothills biking/hiking, hospital, downtown, Micron and Lucky Peak Reservoir! Super Spot.. Furnished Home just bring bathroom linens and cooking/eating utensils.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1909 North 10th Street
1909 North 10th Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2030 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed and furnished. All utilities including internet are paid by the owner.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln
3060 Betsy Ross Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1122 sqft
Immaculate & Move-In Ready! Completely renovated end-unit townhouse near Boise River & Downtown. The inviting living room has a corner wood burning fireplace & beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Collister
1 Unit Available
5119 Eugene Street
5119 North Eugene Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1475 sqft
Mid-Century charmer with amazing hardwood floors, original double fireplace, large shaded backyard and located directly across the street from the delightful Castle Hills Park (https://www.cityofboise.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
North End
1 Unit Available
1707 North 7th Street
1707 North 7th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
750 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boise, ID

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoise 3 BedroomsBoise Accessible ApartmentsBoise Apartments with Balcony
Boise Apartments with GarageBoise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoise Apartments with ParkingBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Apartments with Washer-DryerBoise Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoise Furnished ApartmentsBoise Luxury PlacesBoise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University