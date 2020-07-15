88 Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID📍
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 21
Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile.
Finding an apartment to rent in Kuna will definitely be one of the best decisions you ever make. And no, we're not just saying that. There's a reason that it's one of the fastest growing cities in Idaho. Okay, there are actually probably a few reasons you want to move here. One could be that you'll enjoy an insanely low crime rate, but don't get too excited just yet. You're going to need a little planning first if you hope to snag one of these perfect rental properties.
When to Start Looking
If you've just now gotten to this website and started looking into Kuna as a place to live, you're already a little behind. New construction hasn't really kept up with the population growth in Kuna, and this means that the homes that are already there are getting snatched up quickly by the constant expansion of residents. Fortunately, there are still places to be had, and if you start doing a bit of research and looking around at least two months in advance, you'll soon be part of the nearly 19% of residents who are renters in the city.
When to Make the Move
Kuna barely gets over an inch of rain every month, so that's definitely not going to hinder your progress in moving here. The temperatures though, that's what will get you. The average low temperature doesn't even creep above freezing for five months of the year. Of course, if you aim for a summer moving date or do your moving during an afternoon in the spring or fall, you shouldn't end up like the Donner Party.
Wow. That was dark. Sorry about that.
What to Bring Along
By now, you have realized that the mass exodus of people from everywhere else to Kuna means that landlords can really be as picky as they want. When there's an apartment for rent, it likely doesn't stay that way for long, so come ready to impress. Show up with references from prior landlords and proof of income. Bring along a background check to show you won't mess up the low crime rate, which is nearly half of the Idaho average and over three times lower than the national average. Even a credit check wouldn't hurt. Well, unless you're Bernie Madoff; but if that's the case, shouldn't you be in jail?
At over 18 square miles, Kuna's size definitely isn't small by any stretch of the imagination. Due to numerous unpopulated areas, though, most of it farmland, there aren't an abundance of different places to call home. The city is definitely growing, but as of now, looking at the residential areas in general is your best bet. And if you end up getting a place right before a new nice subdivision is built, don't worry too much. At least you won't be the new kid on the block anymore.
Mora Canal: There's not much but farmland below the Mora Canal, but situated between this canal and Indian Creek is a highly residential area. While businesses are few and far between, you'll be close to the Indian Creek Ranch. Oh, and the Ada County Sheriff Substation, in the rare chance you need them.
North Kuna: Look at this place on Google's satellite. Seriously. Look. It's insanely underpopulated and is mostly farmland. There are some residential areas above West Columbia Road, though; and you can always enjoy the solitude or hang out around the Kuna Canal or Big D Ranch.
City Center: The chances of you ending up here are pretty high considering that it's the most populated area, but don't feel bad about that, there's lots of awesomeness here! You've got a ton of 'small town' stores and are even located nearby the Kuna Performing Arts Center. If your plan is to walk anywhere in the city, living here is your best option -- that is, as long as you don't want to trek across miles of farmland.
Yeah, we get it. Not much going on in the neighborhoods. That's a good thing, right? It's probably why crime is so low and residents love the area so much. Don't get confused though, Kuna has plenty of things that make calling it home a bit exciting. Some of these attractions, such as the Kuna Caves, are mostly known only to residents. But heck, you're going to be a resident soon anyway, so it's all okay.
Go All Indiana Jones on Kuna
If you're an adventurer, you could always head south to Kuna Caves. It's a lava tube cave, underground, that's not maintained by the Bureau of Land Management. We're not saying go there; there could be some liability issues! But now you know it's there... just in case.
Get a Taste of Nature
Go check out the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. Now that was a mouthful. The area was once used as a catalyst to get people out for the annual Snake River Birds of Prey Festival, but the public lost interest. Who knows? Maybe you can bring it back!
All Fields Aren't Farmland
Just because there are wide open spaces in Kuna doesn't necessarily mean it's farmland. In fact, head over to the large and in charge Falcon Crest Golf Course. You know golfing makes you look special anyway!
Take in Some Royalty
Other than the awesome luxury apartments in the area, a large home known as Castle Gardens, which was actually built to look just like a castle, is located here as well. It was recently up for sale, and there's no telling if it's still on the market. Don't feel too bad about not being able to go inside though -- check out the Google reviews to see why. Probably best to just admire it from afar!