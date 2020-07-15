88 Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID

Moving to Kuna

Finding an apartment to rent in Kuna will definitely be one of the best decisions you ever make. And no, we're not just saying that. There's a reason that it's one of the fastest growing cities in Idaho. Okay, there are actually probably a few reasons you want to move here. One could be that you'll enjoy an insanely low crime rate, but don't get too excited just yet. You're going to need a little planning first if you hope to snag one of these perfect rental properties.

When to Start Looking

If you've just now gotten to this website and started looking into Kuna as a place to live, you're already a little behind. New construction hasn't really kept up with the population growth in Kuna, and this means that the homes that are already there are getting snatched up quickly by the constant expansion of residents. Fortunately, there are still places to be had, and if you start doing a bit of research and looking around at least two months in advance, you'll soon be part of the nearly 19% of residents who are renters in the city.

When to Make the Move

Kuna barely gets over an inch of rain every month, so that's definitely not going to hinder your progress in moving here. The temperatures though, that's what will get you. The average low temperature doesn't even creep above freezing for five months of the year. Of course, if you aim for a summer moving date or do your moving during an afternoon in the spring or fall, you shouldn't end up like the Donner Party.

Wow. That was dark. Sorry about that.

What to Bring Along

By now, you have realized that the mass exodus of people from everywhere else to Kuna means that landlords can really be as picky as they want. When there's an apartment for rent, it likely doesn't stay that way for long, so come ready to impress. Show up with references from prior landlords and proof of income. Bring along a background check to show you won't mess up the low crime rate, which is nearly half of the Idaho average and over three times lower than the national average. Even a credit check wouldn't hurt. Well, unless you're Bernie Madoff; but if that's the case, shouldn't you be in jail?