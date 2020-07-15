Apartment List
/
ID
/
kuna
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID

📍

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3102 N Saratov Way
3102 N Saratov Way, Kuna, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2025 sqft
Brand New and Beautiful! - The best way to describe this 2025 square foot home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open kitchen, dining room and living room areas.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2498 North Iditarod Drive
2498 North Iditarod Way, Kuna, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
You will feel like you have arrived home! Single level living perfection has been achieved with the escape-worthy master suite and modern great-room design. Enjoy laundry again in the conveniently located, large utility room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3118 N. Saratov Way
3118 N Saratov Way, Kuna, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2710 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
263 E 3rd St
263 East 3rd Street, Kuna, ID
2 Bedrooms
$725
817 sqft
Very nice apartment clean, affordable and located in a four plex. 2 Bedrooms 1 full bath. Unit has electric baseboard heat. This is a ground floor unit. Washer and dryer in the complex for convenience. Tenant pays only electric.
Results within 5 miles of Kuna
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
55 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
Studio
$1,054
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
835 N. Gray Cloud
835 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
835 N. Gray Cloud Available 08/13/20 835 Gray Cloud~3 Car Garage, Whopping Square Footage, Easy Freeway Access! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located off Pine and Ten Mile roads in a well-kept cul-de-sac close to quick freeway access! 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
2875 E Ragusa Ln
2875 East Ragusa Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2090 sqft
This stunning 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Eagle & Victory features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, partial hardwood floors, & granite counter tops. This home is a must see! Monthly rent is $1695 with a matching deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3426 S. Clark Fork Ave
3426 South Clark Fork Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1701 sqft
Spacious single-level home w/private backyard located in a quiet neighborhood. This open floor-plan offers vaulted ceilings and a bonus room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - Rent for $1595 month 1st year if lease signed before 7/15/2020. Normally $1695.00 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1700.00..... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
9541 W. Stonewood Dr.
9541 West Stonewood Drive, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2589 sqft
Charter Pointe Subdivision: 4 bedroom, PLUS a main level den and a spacious upstairs bonus room, 2.5 bath home. This two story home with the bedrooms including the master, located upstairs.

Median Rent in Kuna

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kuna is $828, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,062.
Studio
$674
1 Bed
$828
2 Beds
$1,062
3+ Beds
$1,537
City GuideKuna
Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.

Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile.

Moving to Kuna

Finding an apartment to rent in Kuna will definitely be one of the best decisions you ever make. And no, we're not just saying that. There's a reason that it's one of the fastest growing cities in Idaho. Okay, there are actually probably a few reasons you want to move here. One could be that you'll enjoy an insanely low crime rate, but don't get too excited just yet. You're going to need a little planning first if you hope to snag one of these perfect rental properties.

When to Start Looking

If you've just now gotten to this website and started looking into Kuna as a place to live, you're already a little behind. New construction hasn't really kept up with the population growth in Kuna, and this means that the homes that are already there are getting snatched up quickly by the constant expansion of residents. Fortunately, there are still places to be had, and if you start doing a bit of research and looking around at least two months in advance, you'll soon be part of the nearly 19% of residents who are renters in the city.

When to Make the Move

Kuna barely gets over an inch of rain every month, so that's definitely not going to hinder your progress in moving here. The temperatures though, that's what will get you. The average low temperature doesn't even creep above freezing for five months of the year. Of course, if you aim for a summer moving date or do your moving during an afternoon in the spring or fall, you shouldn't end up like the Donner Party.

Wow. That was dark. Sorry about that.

What to Bring Along

By now, you have realized that the mass exodus of people from everywhere else to Kuna means that landlords can really be as picky as they want. When there's an apartment for rent, it likely doesn't stay that way for long, so come ready to impress. Show up with references from prior landlords and proof of income. Bring along a background check to show you won't mess up the low crime rate, which is nearly half of the Idaho average and over three times lower than the national average. Even a credit check wouldn't hurt. Well, unless you're Bernie Madoff; but if that's the case, shouldn't you be in jail?

Kuna Neighborhoods

At over 18 square miles, Kuna's size definitely isn't small by any stretch of the imagination. Due to numerous unpopulated areas, though, most of it farmland, there aren't an abundance of different places to call home. The city is definitely growing, but as of now, looking at the residential areas in general is your best bet. And if you end up getting a place right before a new nice subdivision is built, don't worry too much. At least you won't be the new kid on the block anymore.

Mora Canal: There's not much but farmland below the Mora Canal, but situated between this canal and Indian Creek is a highly residential area. While businesses are few and far between, you'll be close to the Indian Creek Ranch. Oh, and the Ada County Sheriff Substation, in the rare chance you need them.

North Kuna: Look at this place on Google's satellite. Seriously. Look. It's insanely underpopulated and is mostly farmland. There are some residential areas above West Columbia Road, though; and you can always enjoy the solitude or hang out around the Kuna Canal or Big D Ranch.

City Center: The chances of you ending up here are pretty high considering that it's the most populated area, but don't feel bad about that, there's lots of awesomeness here! You've got a ton of 'small town' stores and are even located nearby the Kuna Performing Arts Center. If your plan is to walk anywhere in the city, living here is your best option -- that is, as long as you don't want to trek across miles of farmland.

Living in Kuna

Yeah, we get it. Not much going on in the neighborhoods. That's a good thing, right? It's probably why crime is so low and residents love the area so much. Don't get confused though, Kuna has plenty of things that make calling it home a bit exciting. Some of these attractions, such as the Kuna Caves, are mostly known only to residents. But heck, you're going to be a resident soon anyway, so it's all okay.

Go All Indiana Jones on Kuna

If you're an adventurer, you could always head south to Kuna Caves. It's a lava tube cave, underground, that's not maintained by the Bureau of Land Management. We're not saying go there; there could be some liability issues! But now you know it's there... just in case.

Get a Taste of Nature

Go check out the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. Now that was a mouthful. The area was once used as a catalyst to get people out for the annual Snake River Birds of Prey Festival, but the public lost interest. Who knows? Maybe you can bring it back!

All Fields Aren't Farmland

Just because there are wide open spaces in Kuna doesn't necessarily mean it's farmland. In fact, head over to the large and in charge Falcon Crest Golf Course. You know golfing makes you look special anyway!

Take in Some Royalty

Other than the awesome luxury apartments in the area, a large home known as Castle Gardens, which was actually built to look just like a castle, is located here as well. It was recently up for sale, and there's no telling if it's still on the market. Don't feel too bad about not being able to go inside though -- check out the Google reviews to see why. Probably best to just admire it from afar!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kuna?
In Kuna, the median rent is $674 for a studio, $828 for a 1-bedroom, $1,062 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,537 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kuna, check out our monthly Kuna Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kuna?
Some of the colleges located in the Kuna area include Boise State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kuna?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kuna from include Boise, Meridian, Star, Caldwell, and Nampa.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University