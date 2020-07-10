58 Apartments for rent in Boise, ID with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,409
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,229
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,377
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4653 W. Pasadena Ln
4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport. This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North End
2013 N. 8th
2013 North 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
2013 N. 8th Available 09/01/20 Furnished Apartment in North End! - (FURNISHED apartment) The setting: peaceful North End two blocks from Camel’s Back Park and the Boise Foothills walking and bike paths.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Southeast Boise
5416 S Onaga Pl
5416 South Onaga Place, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Columbia Village - Property Id: 313795 Charming one story home within walking distance of the Community Pool (3 pools) and Club House. Kitchen has been updated with a new range, microwave, dishwasher and large kitchen sink.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Veterans Park
2711 W Woodlawn Ave
2711 Woodlawn Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Boise House - 45-day Lease Available - Property Id: 181584 This beautiful home is centrally located and close to everything Boise has to offer! It's right in the heart of Boise and just a short walk/ride to the Greenbelt, Whitewater Park,

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.
2311 1/2 W Idaho St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1689 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
436 S Maple Grove
436 South Maple Grove Road, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Great find, enjoy a large private fenced in yard, with all the landscaping paid for by the owner. There is a refrigerator ready for your use but please bring your own washer and dryer. This Duplex has a great fenced in area with a fire pit to enjoy.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
1524 W Franklin St
1524 West Franklin Street, Boise, ID
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Updated Downtown Beauty! - Vintage charm meets modern convenience in this 2 bed 1 bath condo just minutes from downtown Boise. This home offers plenty of character with its built ins and brick/stone accents.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Bench
3800 N Maywood Dr.
3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and serenity, space and

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
1207 W Fort St #207
1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
923 sqft
1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Valley
2025 Workland
2025 Workland Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1277 sqft
For Lease $1,500/mo. Completely remodeled home! This home is centrally located mins to downtown or to the Village at Meridian. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1300 sq.ft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Vista
2318 South Shoshone Street
2318 South Shoshone Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1548 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1617 S. Colorado Ave
1617 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
Located just off Broadway, this lovely home is close to all that downtown Boise has to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you open the front door with a nice open floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
8868 West Candleston Court
8868 West Candleston Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
943 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! This condo is near shopping, freeway access, a gym across the street & much more also the pool is 60 yards from your front door, includes water/sewer/trash & washer/dryer in house. Hurry it will not last long.

July 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Boise rent trends were flat over the past month

Boise rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Boise stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Boise's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Boise rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Boise, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Boise is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Boise's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Boise's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Boise than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Boise.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

