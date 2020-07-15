/
garden city
123 Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID📍
4076 Adams St
4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020 This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone.
10263 W Carlton Bay Dr
10263 West Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1665 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with flexible work to live area downstairs, this is the 3rd bedroom. Stained and sealed concrete flooring and granite kitchen counter-tops. Grass common area out front and private courtyard patio out back.
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1
5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1156 sqft
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet.
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,345
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Veterans Park
2718 W Bannock
2718 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$895
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2718 Bannock~Cozy 1 Bedroom House w/ Office Located in the West End! - Affordable and adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 office, 1,000 square foot house located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from downtown,
Collister
3650 W Taft St
3650 West Taft Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath.
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.
Veterans Park
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.
2311 1/2 W Idaho St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy.
West Bench
8561 W Goddard Rd
8561 Goddard Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
8561 W Goddard Rd Available 08/13/20 8561 Goddard~UPDATED Duplex w/ Stainless appliances, Giant Backyard w/ Covered Patio! - The pictures don't do this awesome duplex justice - must see to appreciate! Updated pictures coming soon! Centrally
Veterans Park
909 North 31st Street
909 North 31st Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1614 sqft
Oh WOW what a fun spot to be! Down the street within walking/biking distance to Quinns Pond & Esther Simplot Park if your a outdoor enthusiast or foodie this should be right up your alley..
West Bench
3800 N Maywood Dr.
3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
RENTED THANK YOU> MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and
Northwest Boise City
7580 N. Dodgin Ave.
7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental.
West Valley
9364 W Edna St
9364 West Edna Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
This amazing 2017 build is comfortably furnished throughout, highlights are the open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space, beautiful oversized windows, and a relaxing patio with a fully fenced-in backyard. All rooms have walk-in closets.
Winstead Park
2821 N. Weaver Cir
2821 North Weaver Circle, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2341 sqft
Furnished rental available September 15, 2020 - May 1, 2021. Perfect Boise location off Curtis and Northview close to hospitals, freeway, downtown, and restaurants. Rent includes internet and W/S/T. Tenant pays gas and electric only.
Northwest Boise City
8203 N Sunbelt Ave
8203 North Sunbelt Avenue, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes.
Veterans Park
4105 West Garnet Street - 1
4105 Garnet Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
971 sqft
*****************************Location Location Location************************************ To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Accent to details.....
West Bench
4211 Vera Street
4211 Vera Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
W. Boise 3 bedroom/1 bath Duplex w/Double garage - This is an approx. 1150 sq.ft. remodeled duplex with updated bathroom. Separate large double garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Back yard is shared by both units so strongly prefer no pets.
16 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,360
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southeast Boise
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Garden City, the median rent is $475 for a studio, $583 for a 1-bedroom, $749 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,084 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Garden City, check out our monthly Garden City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Garden City area include Boise State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.