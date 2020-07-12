Apartment List
103 Apartments for rent in Boise, ID with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boise apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,226
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$980
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$906
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7291 W Cascade Dr
7291 Cascade Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1764 sqft
7291 W Cascade Dr Available 08/17/20 Retro Townhome in Downtown Boise!! - Retro-trendy Townhome located in the heart of the Boise Bench within walking distance to the Boise Towne Square Mall and located on the City Bus Route.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
7154 W Waverly Court
7154 West Waverly Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1240 sqft
Boise Bench 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family residence. - Three Bedroom Two Bath Boise Bench Single Family Residence, granite counter tops, family room, eating area, open floor plan, gazebo in back, gardening space with raised beds.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vista
1710 West Spaulding St
1710 Spaulding Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
Available 08/02/20 Charming Duplex in the Vista Neighborhood - Property Id: 312944 Charming duplex in the Vista neighborhood. Mature trees on property, garage, hardwood flooring. Close to downtown, shopping and the highway.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
2718 W Bannock
2718 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$895
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2718 Bannock~Cozy 1 Bedroom House w/ Office Located in the West End! - Affordable and adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 office, 1,000 square foot house located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from downtown,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
2415 S Pond
2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4653 W. Pasadena Ln
4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport. This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Collister
3650 W Taft St
3650 West Taft Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vista
2810 S Abbs Ln
2810 Abbs Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
2810 S Abbs Ln Available 07/22/20 2810 Abbs~Classy Bi-Level Townhome w/ Park Across Street & Minutes to Downtown Boise! - Located off Vista and I-84 and tucked into a neat neighborhood with Shoshone Park just across the street! This bi-level end

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.
2311 1/2 W Idaho St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Bench
8561 W Goddard Rd
8561 Goddard Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
8561 W Goddard Rd Available 08/13/20 8561 Goddard~UPDATED Duplex w/ Stainless appliances, Giant Backyard w/ Covered Patio! - The pictures don't do this awesome duplex justice - must see to appreciate! Updated pictures coming soon! Centrally
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Boise, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boise apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

