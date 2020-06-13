Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Boise, ID with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Veterans Park
10 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,292
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
7 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,037
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$970
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Collister
10 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,012
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Vista
4 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,310
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southeast Boise
3 Units Available
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
10473 West Carolina Drive
10473 West Carolina Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2088 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located off of Five Mile between Overland and Victory. Mature landscape with a circular drive. No back neighbors. Gorgeous neighborhood! 3 car garage with spacious laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
East End
1 Unit Available
2112 Warm Springs
2112 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in a highly desirable area, last house on the N side of Warm Springs headed E. walking distance to the Botanical gardens and hiking trails in the foothills.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Franklin - Randolph
1 Unit Available
6775 Overland Rd - 102
6775 West Overland Road, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Located on the Boise Bench, close to shopping, freeway access, downtown & bus-line. Downstairs unit with walk out patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups and covered parking. Owner pays water/sewer/trash, tenant responsible for gas and electricity.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Winstead Park
1 Unit Available
1916 North Larch Street
1916 Larch Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493 Beautiful Recently Updated 3 bed 2 bath home on the Central Bench. Come enjoy Central Bench living at its best.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
248 E. Elwood Ln.
248 East Elwood Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1264 sqft
248 E. Elwood Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Southeast Boise! - The Setting: This beautiful townhouse is located in The Oakhurst Subdivision, a townhouse development situated close to the Greenbelt off Park Center Boulevard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
2237 S Salmon Lane
2237 South Salmon Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2237 S Salmon Lane - This great unit was recently remodeled and features new cabinets, flooring & paint throughout. New dishwasher, washer dryer hookups, pantry/storage space. Bedrooms are upstairs. W/S/T & landscaping are included.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
8755 W Wichita Dr
8755 Wichita Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3079 sqft
8755 W Wichita Dr Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom plus office in Boise. Over 3000 square feet. - Renovated single level home on nearly 1/2 an acre. Includes an office and entertainment space all on one level.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
419 S 8th St #205
419 South 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
878 sqft
Furnished 1 BR Condo in Downtown Boise overlooking the Knitting Factory! - Loft living in the cultural District of downtown Boise with balcony overlooking the Knitting Factory! This spacious one bedroom one bathroom loft features an open

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
2912 S. Holden Ave.
2912 S Holden Ave, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Amazing SE Boise Duplex, Dog Friendly - Available Now!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has just been renovated with new paint throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
106 North Hotsprings Drive
106 N Hot Springs Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Warm Springs Townhouse - Property Id: 289859 Immaculate Townhouse located off of Warmsprings Avenue: -2 master bedrooms with their own bath, half bath downstairs -Large living room with separate formal dining or

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Valley
1 Unit Available
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102
11811 W Clover Field Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102 Available 06/19/20 2-Bedroom/2-Bath Apartment - This apartment is part of a two-story 4-plex with each unit being a single-level living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harris Ranch
1 Unit Available
3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY
3533 South Pheasant Tail Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1927 sqft
Available 07/16/20 SE Boise - Harris Crossing - Single Family Home - Property Id: 277527 This single family residence provides a spectacular option in SE Boise, Harris Ranch area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
1515 Alturas
1515 Alturas Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1597 sqft
Gorgeous North End Home! - This beautiful, remodeled North End home has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, as well as an art/craft studio out back with a 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home accent it's charm.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
614 E Pennsylvania St
614 East Pennsylvania Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
874 sqft
614 E Pennsylvania St - PENN614-1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo Seven Minute Drive to Boise State! - Cute gem just renovated with solid surface flooring, new baseboards, paint, stone countertops and more! Plenty of light and storage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
2480 N Bogus Basin Road
2480 North Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2131 sqft
COMING SOON - LUXURY CONDO LIVING AT N BOISE'S HIGHLANDS VILLAGE (UNFURNISHED) - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all! Enjoy an oversized family room, powder bath, dining room and kitchen

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
5157 S Council Bluffs
5157 South Council Bluffs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2004 sqft
5157 S Council Bluffs Available 06/24/20 LIKE NEW REMODEL IN PRIME SE BOISE LOCATION - In desirable SE Boise, the timeless design of this single plus basement home features a gorgeous like-new interior with fresh paint and floorings, all new
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Boise, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boise renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

