3 Apartments for rent in Mountain Home, ID📍
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1755 Wasatch Dr
1755 Wasatch Drive, Mountain Home, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1376 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious family home - Property Id: 178597 Great floor plan! Spacious living room and family room for plenty of rooom to play. Family room has a gas fire place and beautiful wood laminate flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1980 N. 14th E. - 1
1980 North 14th East Street, Mountain Home, ID
2 Bedrooms
$875
923 sqft
Built in 2006 this two-bedroom, 2-bath duplex has superb location near I-84. Within two miles are parks, medical center, retail shopping, businesses. Just 15 miles southwest is Mountain Home Air Force Base.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
705 North 14th East Street
705 North 14th East Street, Mountain Home, ID
2 Bedrooms
$725
759 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Washer/dryer in unit. Just off American Legion Blvd. Each adult in household must also fill out application. No pets.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Mountain Home area include Boise State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.