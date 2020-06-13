Apartment List
78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Boise, ID

Finding an apartment in Boise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,037
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Veterans Park
10 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,292
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,039
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Southeast Boise
9 Units Available
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Vista
3 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,310
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southeast Boise
3 Units Available
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
2601 W Lemp St
2601 Lemp Street, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2034 sqft
Cozy in the Northend ~ 4bed/2bath ~ ! - Nicely renovated property on a corner lot with all North End Charm that you've been waiting for! This 4 bd/2ba home features an updated kitchen, tile and hardwood flooring, alder cabinets, skylights, large

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
614 E Pennsylvania St
614 East Pennsylvania Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
874 sqft
614 E Pennsylvania St - PENN614-1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo Seven Minute Drive to Boise State! - Cute gem just renovated with solid surface flooring, new baseboards, paint, stone countertops and more! Plenty of light and storage.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
1956 S Whisper Cove Place
1956 South Whisper Cove Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2865 sqft
1956 S Whisper Cove Place Available 07/20/20 Large and luxurious Boise Home, corner lot, fenced yard - Welcome Home to Whisper Cove. This is a stunning home with vaulted ceilings, an amazing floor plan and nice built in area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
2480 N Bogus Basin Road
2480 North Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2131 sqft
COMING SOON - LUXURY CONDO LIVING AT N BOISE'S HIGHLANDS VILLAGE (UNFURNISHED) - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all! Enjoy an oversized family room, powder bath, dining room and kitchen

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2431 Highwood Ave.
2431 North Highwood Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2117 sqft
2431 Highwood Ave. Available 07/01/20 Roomy Home in Quiet Neighborhood - The setting: peaceful community living in Red Feather Subdivision. Enjoy in-ground community pool minutes from The Village, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1404 S Leadville Avenue
1404 South Leadville Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
902 sqft
1404 S Leadville Avenue Available 07/10/20 Downtown Convenient Living 2 bedroom house. - This is an amazing rental in a convenient area of town. These homes do not come available often so don't miss your opportunity to see this great home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
1112 W MAIN ST #308
1112 West Main Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1512 sqft
LUXURY DOWNTOWN LIVING AT THE ROYAL PLAZA - RENT SPECIAL FOR 1ST 6 MOS - Live in the heart of Downtown just steps from Boise's best eateries, shopping & entertainment in this exquisite custom built 3rd floor (unfurnished) condominium with a spacious

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1421 S Denver
1421 South Denver Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1380 sqft
1421 S Denver Available 07/07/20 Light Bright and Close to BSU and Downtown 2 bedroom Patio Home. - Paramount Property Management is please to present this gorgeous patio home located near downtown and Boise State University.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
248 E. Elwood Ln.
248 East Elwood Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1264 sqft
248 E. Elwood Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Southeast Boise! - The Setting: This beautiful townhouse is located in The Oakhurst Subdivision, a townhouse development situated close to the Greenbelt off Park Center Boulevard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
419 S 8th St #205
419 South 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
878 sqft
Furnished 1 BR Condo in Downtown Boise overlooking the Knitting Factory! - Loft living in the cultural District of downtown Boise with balcony overlooking the Knitting Factory! This spacious one bedroom one bathroom loft features an open

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
2912 S. Holden Ave.
2912 S Holden Ave, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Amazing SE Boise Duplex, Dog Friendly - Available Now!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has just been renovated with new paint throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vista
1 Unit Available
2413 W Lemhi St
2413 Lemhi Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1102 sqft
IF you're looking for a great Boise home that's close to everything this is a must see. Located on the Boise Bench and just a short bike ride from everything. This home looks sharp and has a plenty of extra space in the unfinished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
North End
1 Unit Available
909 North 15th Street
909 North 15th Street, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1612 sqft
Imagine coming home to this gorgeous 4-bedroom in the heart of North End. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a detached 1-car garage. Incredible open floor plan. Master bedroom main and 3 bedrooms down.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
326 W Highland St.
326 West Highland Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2561 sqft
Gorgeous home with excellent location to BSU, Greenbelt, Boise River and downtown. Short on time, you're in luck, this home has zeroscaping with very low maintenance. Home has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Extensive hardwood throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
10680 West Hollandale Drive - 1
10680 West Hollandale Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2064 sqft
Country living in the city! This 2,064 square foot home offers 4 large bedrooms (all upstairs) 2.5 bathrooms. (2 up & 1/2 main level) This home has 2 living rooms, dinning area, and a working fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Boise, ID

Finding an apartment in Boise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

