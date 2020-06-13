Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

111 Apartments for rent in Boise, ID

Southeast Boise
Vista
Collister
Veterans Park
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,039
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Last updated June 13
Southeast Boise
9 Units Available
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
Veterans Park
10 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,292
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,037
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Last updated June 13
Vista
4 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,310
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13
Southeast Boise
3 Units Available
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
Vista
1 Unit Available
2413 W Lemhi St
2413 Lemhi Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1102 sqft
IF you're looking for a great Boise home that's close to everything this is a must see. Located on the Boise Bench and just a short bike ride from everything. This home looks sharp and has a plenty of extra space in the unfinished basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13
West Valley
1 Unit Available
10627 W Richey Ct
10627 West Richey Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1489 sqft
This really is a great family home. All new flooring and carpet throughout gives it a new and fresh feel. Most of the paint is also new for that clean look. Very large bonus room that could be used as an office, extra bedroom, formal dining, etc..

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
North End
1 Unit Available
909 North 15th Street
909 North 15th Street, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1612 sqft
Imagine coming home to this gorgeous 4-bedroom in the heart of North End. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a detached 1-car garage. Incredible open floor plan. Master bedroom main and 3 bedrooms down.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
10473 West Carolina Drive
10473 West Carolina Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2088 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located off of Five Mile between Overland and Victory. Mature landscape with a circular drive. No back neighbors. Gorgeous neighborhood! 3 car garage with spacious laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
East End
1 Unit Available
2112 Warm Springs
2112 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in a highly desirable area, last house on the N side of Warm Springs headed E. walking distance to the Botanical gardens and hiking trails in the foothills.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
Franklin - Randolph
1 Unit Available
6775 Overland Rd - 102
6775 West Overland Road, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Located on the Boise Bench, close to shopping, freeway access, downtown & bus-line. Downstairs unit with walk out patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups and covered parking. Owner pays water/sewer/trash, tenant responsible for gas and electricity.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13
Winstead Park
1 Unit Available
1916 North Larch Street
1916 Larch Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493 Beautiful Recently Updated 3 bed 2 bath home on the Central Bench. Come enjoy Central Bench living at its best.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
248 E. Elwood Ln.
248 East Elwood Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1264 sqft
248 E. Elwood Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Southeast Boise! - The Setting: This beautiful townhouse is located in The Oakhurst Subdivision, a townhouse development situated close to the Greenbelt off Park Center Boulevard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
851 W Front St Apt 703
851 West Front Street, Boise, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Aspen Lofts. In the middle of Downtown Boise. This beautiful condo has so much to offer. Incredible view of the Boise Foothills and Downtown Boise.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1603 E. Boise Avenue
1603 East Boise Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1603 E. Boise Avenue - Property Id: 65482 Charming two story, three bedroom, three bath townhouse walking distance to Bown Crossing. Rent includes water, trash and sewage expenses. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
2237 S Salmon Lane
2237 South Salmon Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2237 S Salmon Lane - This great unit was recently remodeled and features new cabinets, flooring & paint throughout. New dishwasher, washer dryer hookups, pantry/storage space. Bedrooms are upstairs. W/S/T & landscaping are included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
2115 S. Dorothy Ave
2115 Dorothy Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
Great Southeast Boise Location! - This quiet townhouse is found in a desirable southeast location just off Parkcenter. It's close to the river and an easy commute to downtown, freeway and is close to the river green belt and buslines.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
8755 W Wichita Dr
8755 Wichita Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3079 sqft
8755 W Wichita Dr Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom plus office in Boise. Over 3000 square feet. - Renovated single level home on nearly 1/2 an acre. Includes an office and entertainment space all on one level.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
419 S 8th St #205
419 South 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
878 sqft
Furnished 1 BR Condo in Downtown Boise overlooking the Knitting Factory! - Loft living in the cultural District of downtown Boise with balcony overlooking the Knitting Factory! This spacious one bedroom one bathroom loft features an open

1 of 15

Last updated June 12
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
3776 S Minuteman Way`
3776 South Minuteman Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single story home - Property Id: 91805 Lovely upgraded three bedroom/two bath home in southeast Boise. Washer/dryer, refrigerator included. Irrigation water is from the canal so no charge for watering the lawn.

Median Rent in Boise

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Boise is $742, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $953.
Studio
$605
1 Bed
$742
2 Beds
$953
3+ Beds
$1,379
City GuideBoise
Boise, Idaho is anything but a small northwestern town. The capital of Idaho, Boise is also the state’s most populated city, with over 200,000 residents. Picturesque landscapes, culture and that homey feeling right in the middle of a metropolitan city are just a few of the factors that led to Boise being named one of the “Best Places to Live in 2009” by U.S. News and World Report. Stand anywhere and treat your eyes to the breathtaking views of its sweeping terrain. There’s a reason why Idaho ...
Neighborhoods: Finding a Room with a View

The Bench: Just south of Downtown is the area known as “the Bench.” Named after the sudden increase in elevation, resembling a step, or more accurately, a bench (It’s not called “the step,” now is it?), The Bench (or Benches) was created long ago as a shoreline to the Boise River. These days, The Bench is home to many residential neighborhoods, mainly consisting of older, single-family houses built between the ‘60s- ‘80s, with a few newer homes and apartment complexes mixed in. Depending on where you’re looking, rent prices can vary greatly. West Bench tends to be more expensive, while Central Bench is more wallet-friendly and offers many apartment and home rental choices.

West Boise: The West end of Boise happens to be the flattest section, but this doesn’t refer to the lifestyle or nightlife in the area. With an abundance of strip malls, restaurants and bars, West Boise offers many places to call home. New housing subdivisions and apartment and condo complexes are available in West Boise in neighborhoods like West Valley. It is also the perfect area for those with a bit of a shopping bug, as it’s home to Boise Towne Square Mall, the largest mall in the state.

Southeast: Southeast Boise offers a little something for everyone. Surprise Valley* is located on the Boise River, with a mix of housing. Another reason this area is desirable is because it is central (about 15 minutes away) from all areas in Boise, making it easy to head to the river, the mountains, the greenbelt and downtown.

Downtown: In most cities, living downtown is considered chic. It is no different in Boise. The cultural center and the heartbeat of all things hip in Boise, downtown is home to the business district and high-rise apartments. Areas such as 8th Street are home to sidewalk cafes and restaurants, as well as bars and boutiques. Living here, you’ll have an all-access pass to farmer’s markets, jazz festivals and nightlife.

North End: If you looking for old, historic and classic, this end of Boise is for you. The homes here were built in the 1920s and ‘30s and sit on tree-lined streets (like the much-coveted Harrison Boulevard). While there are an abundance of single-family homes and homes with large yards in the area, there are also apartment complexes to choose from. Close enough to the downtown area to capture a view (Downtown Boise is visible from Camel's Back Park), the North End is a bit more costly than other Boise areas. This area plays host to special events and street fairs throughout the year. In 2008, the American Planning Association proclaimed Boise's North End to be one of “10 Great Neighborhoods”.

Four Seasons

Winter, spring, summer and fall (no, we aren’t singing James Taylor), this city features them all. Hot, dry summers are followed by cool fall temperatures. However, fall is the shortest season here, as winter slips in fast and the city becomes snow-covered. Because the summer and winter temperatures can be extreme in the Treasure Valley, be sure that the apartment or home you rent has central heating and A/C rather than window units or baseboard heaters. It may cause your electric bill to be a bit higher but it’ll be worth every penny in the dead of winter or the middle of a 100 degree summer.

Navigating through the Treasure Valley

When it comes to transportation, most residents rely on a good set of wheels to maneuver through bumper-to-bumper traffic. Although not as grid-locked as other top one-hundo cities, (the average commute time is 20 minutes) Boise has its fair share of traffic along I-84, the city’s main highway. This interstate also connects Boise with Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City, Utah. For those looking to reduce their carbon footprint, take comfort in the fact that Boise has a network of bike paths, or greenways, throughout the city and surrounding regions, such as the Boise River Greenbelt, which runs along the banks of the Boise River and connects one end of the city to the other.

June 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Boise Rent Report

Boise rents held steady over the past month

Boise rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Boise stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Boise's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Boise rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Boise, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Boise is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Boise's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Boise.
    • While Boise's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Boise than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Boise.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Boise?
    In Boise, the median rent is $605 for a studio, $742 for a 1-bedroom, $953 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,379 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Boise, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Boise?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Boise include Southeast Boise, Vista, Collister, and Veterans Park.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Boise?
    Some of the colleges located in the Boise area include Boise State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Boise?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boise from include Meridian, Star, Kuna, Caldwell, and Nampa.

