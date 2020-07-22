/
veterans park
105 Apartments for rent in Veterans Park, Boise, ID
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,229
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
2711 W Woodlawn Ave
2711 Woodlawn Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Downtown Boise Home SHORT-TERM 45-day Lease - Property Id: 181584 SHORT-TERM Lease 45 days! This beautiful home is centrally located and close to everything Boise has to offer! It's in the heart of Boise, just a short walk/ride to the Greenbelt,
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.
2311 1/2 W Idaho St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy.
2714 W Bannock
2714 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2714 W Bannock Available 08/13/20 2714 Bannock~Cozy Apartment In Perfect Downtown Location! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Affordably retro 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 500 square foot apartment located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$981
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
1107 N 21st St
1107 North 21st Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
Classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Boise North End. Hardwood floors. All appliances. Fenced yard, detached garage or on street parking. Has a large porch in front with swing, mud room in the back. Gas fireplace.
2206 N. 21st St.
2206 North 21st Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1232 sqft
LOCATION! 3 bd NorthEnd Boise Home with Garage and Spacious Fenced Yard - Character and convenience. This lovely home sits on a spacious lot with mature landscaping.
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.
406 S. 13th #401
406 South 13th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
406 S. 13th #401 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Downtown Condo - Stylishly 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom downtown condo. Walking distance to restaurants, entertainment, and the Boise Greenbelt. Or stay home and relax on your balcony.
412 S 13th St Ste 116
412 South 13th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,750
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City Side Lofts - 1bed/1.
1207 W Fort St #207
1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
923 sqft
1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel
3335 N Lakeharbor 101
3335 North Lakeharbor Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 bed 2 bath close to river - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs unit with 2 parking spaces close to the river. One is covered. 900 SF with gas heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays sewer water and trash.
301 East 40th St - #21
301 East 40th Street, Garden City, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,200
728 sqft
**This trailer is for sale** **1st Month Lot Rent Free** Cozy Small - Fixer Upper Mobile Home For Sale $14200.00 / 2BR - 728 SQ Ft - 1995 52x14 2 bedroom/1 bath - Mobile Home for Sale (Garden City, ID) Located in quiet trailer park, close to town.
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1
5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1156 sqft
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet.
2200 N 24th St
2200 North 24th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
657 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath, end unit is ready for its next tenant! Located off of 24th St in Boise's Northend, this single-story unit boast a a fully fenced in back yard and covered patio.
3650 W Taft St
3650 West Taft Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath.
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1677 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).
3402 N 32nd
3402 North 32nd Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1405 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Access to foothills with an abundance of bike and hiking trails. Minutes from downtown and access to great parks, restaurants and shopping.
1306 N 14th Street
1306 North 14th Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
This delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a wonderful North End location, right around the corner from the heart of Hyde Park.
1606 N. 22nd St.
1606 North 22nd Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1706 sqft
This is a must see house, amazing Boise North End home is a unique cottage located near Elm Grove park, close to down town, schools and so much more!! A rare find in the North End.
1918 N. 17th St
1918 North 17th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House in the North End - Charming two bedroom one bath home in the North End of Boise. Fully fenced backyard with a detached garage. Close to downtown and the foothills. Available for immediate occupancy for $1395 a month.
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,509
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.