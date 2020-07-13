Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Boise, ID with pool

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
3 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,226
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$980
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$906
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,402
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
6337 S Peppertree Ave
6337 South Peppertree Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1769 sqft
This beautiful home has many amenities! Fireplace in the living room, stainless steel appliances, double doors to the master bedroom and also the office. There is storage room and a fully fenced backyard.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Vista
2318 South Shoshone Street
2318 South Shoshone Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1548 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
8868 West Candleston Court
8868 West Candleston Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
943 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! This condo is near shopping, freeway access, a gym across the street & much more also the pool is 60 yards from your front door, includes water/sewer/trash & washer/dryer in house. Hurry it will not last long.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
East End
300 S. Straughan Ave #505
300 South Straughan Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$900
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartments are our most popular floorplan in one of the best apartment communities in Boise. These beautiful apartments and great community are centrally located.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
9159 W Thor Dr
9159 West Thor Drive, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1738 sqft
Lovely Spacious TownHome - Property Id: 309914 Not available for viewing or move in until early August. Inquiries welcome.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7525 South Rudder Avenue
7525 S Rudder Ave, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$700
1888 sqft
Adorable, immaculate, BRAND NEW HOME in Charter Point Sub in S. Boise. Home is shared with a 63-year old woman (very quiet) and her awesome dog. Home layout is split so renter has privacy - owner's quarters are on other side of house.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
552 E Whitney Ct
552 East Whitney Court, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2158 sqft
Beautiful family home located on a cul-de-sac. This home offers fantastic amenities including hardwood floors, granite tile counters, custom pine cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4630 W. Farm View Dr.
4630 West Farm View Drive, Hidden Springs, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1801 sqft
4630 Farm View~Must See Hidden Springs Home w/ Lawn Care Included! - Located in the coveted Hidden Springs area close to several parks, a community pool, a fitness center, a library, and hiking/biking trail connections! This beautiful home features

July 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Boise rent trends were flat over the past month

Boise rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Boise stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Boise's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Boise rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Boise, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Boise is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Boise's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Boise's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Boise than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Boise.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

