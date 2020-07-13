Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

80 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Boise, ID

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,226
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$980
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$906
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,402
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
405 W. Broad
405 Broad Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
405 W. Broad Available 07/22/20 Downtown Boise-Located close to everything !! - Great location in downtown Boise!! Close to everything but yet in a quiet location. Three bedroom and one bath home.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
3020 S Rookery Lane
3020 South Rookery Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1817 sqft
3020 S Rookery Lane Available 08/01/20 RARELY AVAILABLE WATERWAY CASITA IN COVETED BOWN CROSSING (Unfurnished) - Here's a rare opportunity to live in this single level low-maintenance, luxury ‘Casita’ patio home located in a one of Boise's most

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1689 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
436 S Maple Grove
436 South Maple Grove Road, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Great find, enjoy a large private fenced in yard, with all the landscaping paid for by the owner. There is a refrigerator ready for your use but please bring your own washer and dryer. This Duplex has a great fenced in area with a fire pit to enjoy.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1818 E Monterey
1818 East Monterey Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2398 sqft
1818 E Monterey Available 08/18/20 1818 Monterey ~ Private and Massive Home Near Parkcenter w/ 3 Car Garage! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located off Parkcenter Blvd and Law Ave, this beauty is seated on 1/3 acre of lushly landscaped yard in a

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Bench
3800 N Maywood Dr.
3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and serenity, space and

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
12427 W. Lexus Ct
12427 West Lexus Court, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2824 sqft
Spacious single level home w/huge basement located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. The inviting living room has vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
North End
1306 N 14th Street
1306 North 14th Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
This delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a wonderful North End location, right around the corner from the heart of Hyde Park.

July 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Boise rent trends were flat over the past month

Boise rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Boise stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Boise's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Boise rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Boise, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Boise is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Boise's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Boise's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Boise than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Boise.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

