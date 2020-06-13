166 Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID

/
1024 S Eagle Rock Place
1024 South Eagle Rock Place, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1612 sqft
Immaculate and updated single level in Eagle! - Amazing home in the heart of Eagle. Immaculate and updated single level in private cul-de-sac.
255 Wooddale Ave
255 South Wooddale Avenue, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2070 sqft
Spacious Eagle home! - Beautiful and spacious Eagle home. 4 bd./ 2 ba., 2070 sq.ft., with bonus room. Large kitchen with all appliances: range with built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Living room has a gas fireplace.
2621 E Windrose Street
2621 East Windrose Street, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
2621 E Windrose Street Available 07/15/20 Updated Single Level Home in Eagle! - Enjoy this single level split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Echohawk Estate in Eagle! Walking into this home you are greeted with beautiful natural
879 W Oakhampton Dr
879 West Oakhampton Drive, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2960 sqft
879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage.
156 S Stephenson
156 S Stephenson St, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1952 sqft
Single level, maintenance free living in the heart of Eagle. This brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage has upgrades throughout, large great room and kitchen with huge walk in pantry. Large multi slider opens to outdoor covered patio.
1230 East Lone River Drive
1230 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1594 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
709 South Lone Brook Ave
709 South Lone Brook Way, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1730 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
1270 East Lone River Drive
1270 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1605 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
1250 East Lone River Drive
1250 East Lone Creek Drive, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1605 sqft
Woodside Villas offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom stylish townhomes in the heart of Eagle, Idaho.
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place
1095 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home.
827 E Riverside Rd, A-101
827 E Riverside Dr, Eagle, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Come home to this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury apartment in Eagle, Idaho. Enjoy modern luxury finishes and the Boise River and greenbelt outside your front door. No detail has been spared on the modern clubhouse and fitness center.
167 North Sevenoaks Avenue
167 N Sevenoaks Ave, Eagle, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2317 sqft
Beautiful, brand new home in Cedarfield Subdivision! Open concept living area with tons of natural light! Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and island.
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.
8481 W Casa Grande Ct.
8481 West Casa Grande Court, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1312 sqft
Beautiful Boise Home - Great views nestled near foothills. Granite countertops, pergo flooring, Covered back patio. Closeto the greenbelt, shopping, and Boise River. At the end of a cul-de-sac. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5831161)
6911 W Tobi Dr
6911 West Tobi Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
IMMACULATE CHARMER IN CONVENIENT NW BOISE - Property Id: 286924 IMMACULATE BUNGALOW CHARMER IN CONVENIENT NW BOISE LOCATION - Enjoy living in this charming bungalow tucked away on a quiet culdesac in a desireable NW Boise development.
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,
619 North Sevenoaks Avenue
619 N Sevenoaks Ave, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2020 sqft
Wonderful new construction in Eagle nestled near the foothills, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an additional bonus room upstairs. 3 car garage, great open floor plan with large kitchen, upgraded appliances and finishes.
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.
9595 West Arnold Road
9595 West Arnold Road, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the beautiful Boise foothills. Step out your door and enjoy the nearby public park (less than 200 feet away!) or take a short walk and have access to Boise's many hiking trails in the gorgeous foothills.
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
8203 N Sunbelt Ave
8203 North Sunbelt Avenue, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes.
6244 N Channing Lane
6244 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
6206 N Channing Lane
6206 North Channing Way, Ada County, ID
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cadence Independent Living. This one bed floor plan is the perfect way to downsize, while keeping all your favorite features of a home. You will find Bosch and Kohler throughout- a Brighton Standard.
