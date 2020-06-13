Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID

📍
Southwest Meridian
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Southwest Meridian
7 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,235
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
952 E Hawk Street
952 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1710 sqft
952 E Hawk Street Available 07/17/20 952 Hawk~ Giant 3 Bedroom Charmer Minutes from The Village! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located in an established neighborhood off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - $500 off first month to qualified tenant. 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining. (RLNE5796662)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2257 W Apgar Creek Dr
2257 West Apgar Creek Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful 3 bedroom + office home, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage,washer/dryer hookups, warm interior paint colors and lovely backyard. In Rocky Mountain School District off Linder and McMillan. $1595.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2122 W Pine Ave
2122 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
2693 W Maracay Drive
2693 West Maracay Drive, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2733 sqft
Circular drive on large corner lot in desirable BridgeTower subdivision. Shopping center only 5 minutes away, Costco coming up! Elegant entry, beautiful hardwood floors, open stair case and 10' ceiling.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3710 North Centrepoint Way
3710 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1681 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.thebrickyardtownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
3715 North Centrepoint Way
3715 Centrepoint, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4219 N Price Ave
4219 N Price Ave, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
4219 N Price Ave Available 07/01/20 Brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in Meridian Whiteacre Sub, just off Meridian Rd and McMillan Rd. - This beautiful newer home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
159 W Addeson Street
159 W Addeson St, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1709 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRAS - FLEXIBLE TERMS (6-12 MOS) - This better-than-new, single level dream home on a corner lot is perfect for downsizing without compromising in luxury with its every imaginable upgrade! An expansive

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
4747 S. Highcliff Pl.
4747 South Highcliff Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1805 sqft
4747 S. Highcliff Pl. Available 07/01/20 Never Lived in 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Meridian - Welcome to this beautiful Hayden Home, located in Meridian (located off of Amity between Locust Grove and Eagle Road).

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
123 Kaibab Trail Street
123 East Kaibab Trail Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3065 sqft
123 Kaibab Trail Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Pet Friendly Meridian Home! - This home in the Solitude Place subdivision (off Meridian Road between McMillan and Ustick) and features tons of extra space throughout! All bedrooms are

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
354 E Carver Dr
354 E Carver Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1557 sqft
354 E Carver Dr Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom (+ bonus room) 2 Bath Home in Meridian - 3 bedroom 2 bath + Large bonus room & 1557 Square Foot home located in Meridian near Ustick & Meridian Rd.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr
1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1753 sqft
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4691 N Price Ave
4691 North Price Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1699 sqft
~3 bed 2 bath in the Heart of Meridian~ - This spacious home offers flexible single level living in Meridian! This 3 Bed 2 Bath home is beautifully appointed and maintained for open concept living.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1545.00... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
849 West Cagney Street
849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2215 East Ringneck Court
2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1816 sqft
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

Median Rent in Meridian

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Meridian is $940, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,206.
Studio
$766
1 Bed
$940
2 Beds
$1,206
3+ Beds
$1,746
City GuideMeridian
Listed as one of the top 100 cities in the U.S. by CNN, it's no surprise businesses are flocking to Meridian.

Those who call Meridian home have nothing but good things to say about the city. Meridian is the third-largest city in the state of Idaho and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a thriving mixture of young and old. Its had over an 85% increase in population in the last decade (and a 95% increase in happiness), and considering the quality of life it isn't hard to see why

Finding a Meridian Apartment

Cost Concerns No matter where you're coming from, the costs for rental properties in Meridian are far less than the most expensive in the country. Despite the high profile of the city as one of the best places to live in the US, rental prices are still very affordable and within the range of the average renter. As such, you can expect to get the most bang for your buck with the options you will find here. If you are in the market for rental apartments in this city, just make sure you have cash ready--you can count on having plenty of competition for those affordable apartments.

Preparations There isn't anything out of the ordinary involved in renting an apartment in Meridian. At most, you'll need to fork over first month's rent and a security deposit, preferably in the form of a bank check or cashier’s check. Most landlords require a mandatory background and credit check before they'll lease their apartments to prospective tenants. Luckily, with the low prices in Meridian, you won't have to rob a bank just to pay rent, so it should be easy to keep your record clean.

Establishing Your Dream Before starting your search, make sure you have an idea of your dream home already. You don't want to settle on the first one that has a bathroom, after all. Meridian has a lot to offer, so it's important to decide what's important to you.

Meridian Neighborhoods

Due to a recent explosive growth fueled by the economic boom in Meridian, most of the major changes and growth in residential properties occurred within the last 20 years. As such, most of the rental properties are either brand spanking new or relatively new. In other words, you won't have to buy new countertops the second you get there. This is a preview of what to expect in the different Meridian neighborhoods.

Lochsa Falls/Kelly Creek: Kelly Creek is situated adjacent to Lochsa Falls, and both subdivisions have large parks, as well as walking or bike paths. $$$

Chateau Meadows: This is a serene part of Meridian, with a laid-back atmosphere and tranquil surroundings. As an added advantage, the rental property prices in this area are quite affordable.

Bear Creek: If you are looking for a more upscale neighborhood in Meridian, look no further that Bear Creek. Despite the ferocious name, the luxury is aimed at humans, not wild animals. You should expect to pay more for property in this area, though, as a consequence.

Cherry Lane Village: The prices for properties in this part of Meridian vary just as widely as the property types, ranging from lower scale to more expensive listings.

Life in Meridian

Originally a small farming settlement, Meridian has grown tremendously, especially in the last two decades. Located in the Boise Valley, it is a family-friendly place, with 18 public parks and reasonable job opportunities.

No matter what your preferences are for the perfect apartment, Meridian offers a fusion of old-school and new-school for that ultimate old-town feel with modern living.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Meridian?
In Meridian, the median rent is $766 for a studio, $940 for a 1-bedroom, $1,206 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,746 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Meridian, check out our monthly Meridian Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Meridian?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Meridian include Southwest Meridian.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Meridian?
Some of the colleges located in the Meridian area include Boise State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Meridian?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Meridian from include Boise, Star, Kuna, Caldwell, and Nampa.

