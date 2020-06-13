161 Apartments for rent in Meridian, ID📍
Those who call Meridian home have nothing but good things to say about the city. Meridian is the third-largest city in the state of Idaho and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a thriving mixture of young and old. Its had over an 85% increase in population in the last decade (and a 95% increase in happiness), and considering the quality of life it isn't hard to see why
Cost Concerns No matter where you're coming from, the costs for rental properties in Meridian are far less than the most expensive in the country. Despite the high profile of the city as one of the best places to live in the US, rental prices are still very affordable and within the range of the average renter. As such, you can expect to get the most bang for your buck with the options you will find here. If you are in the market for rental apartments in this city, just make sure you have cash ready--you can count on having plenty of competition for those affordable apartments.
Preparations There isn't anything out of the ordinary involved in renting an apartment in Meridian. At most, you'll need to fork over first month's rent and a security deposit, preferably in the form of a bank check or cashier’s check. Most landlords require a mandatory background and credit check before they'll lease their apartments to prospective tenants. Luckily, with the low prices in Meridian, you won't have to rob a bank just to pay rent, so it should be easy to keep your record clean.
Establishing Your Dream Before starting your search, make sure you have an idea of your dream home already. You don't want to settle on the first one that has a bathroom, after all. Meridian has a lot to offer, so it's important to decide what's important to you.
Due to a recent explosive growth fueled by the economic boom in Meridian, most of the major changes and growth in residential properties occurred within the last 20 years. As such, most of the rental properties are either brand spanking new or relatively new. In other words, you won't have to buy new countertops the second you get there. This is a preview of what to expect in the different Meridian neighborhoods.
Lochsa Falls/Kelly Creek: Kelly Creek is situated adjacent to Lochsa Falls, and both subdivisions have large parks, as well as walking or bike paths. $$$
Chateau Meadows: This is a serene part of Meridian, with a laid-back atmosphere and tranquil surroundings. As an added advantage, the rental property prices in this area are quite affordable.
Bear Creek: If you are looking for a more upscale neighborhood in Meridian, look no further that Bear Creek. Despite the ferocious name, the luxury is aimed at humans, not wild animals. You should expect to pay more for property in this area, though, as a consequence.
Cherry Lane Village: The prices for properties in this part of Meridian vary just as widely as the property types, ranging from lower scale to more expensive listings.
Originally a small farming settlement, Meridian has grown tremendously, especially in the last two decades. Located in the Boise Valley, it is a family-friendly place, with 18 public parks and reasonable job opportunities.
No matter what your preferences are for the perfect apartment, Meridian offers a fusion of old-school and new-school for that ultimate old-town feel with modern living.