All apartments in Boise
Find more places like Arbor Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
Arbor Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Arbor Crossing

5122 W Stoker Ln · (208) 261-7390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Collister
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID 83703
Collister

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-206 · Avail. now

$862

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit G-205 · Avail. now

$862

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit I-205 · Avail. Aug 11

$892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-204 · Avail. now

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit I-204 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit I-207 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit J-101 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit D-102 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Located minutes from Quail Hollow Golf Course and downtown Boise, Arbor Crossing has it all! There are six floor plans to choose from to meet all of your needs, including washer dryer connections, a pool, and fitness center. Call the leasing office today to set up an appointment to see your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant 18+
Deposit: Base $500
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee: $300 (non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 pet: $300; 2 pets: $600
fee: 1 pet: $400; 2 pets: $800
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $50; 2 pets: $100
restrictions: Dog Breeds: Pit bulls, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bulldogs, Karelian Bear Dogs, and any hybrid or mix breed of mentioned breeds. Tarantulas, Snakes, Iguanas, Ferrets, Rabbits, Parrots, Cockatiels, Macaws
Parking Details: Other. Arbor Crossing offers several parking options. Parking assignment fee is $60 for garage and $25 for covered parking. Please call the leasing office today for availability. Garage parking: $60/month, Carport: $25/month. Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Garage: $60/month. Apartments have additional storage on patios and balconies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Crossing have any available units?
Arbor Crossing has 10 units available starting at $862 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Crossing have?
Some of Arbor Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Crossing offers parking.
Does Arbor Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Crossing has a pool.
Does Arbor Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Arbor Crossing has accessible units.
Does Arbor Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arbor Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Dog Friendly Apartments
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity