Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant 18+
Deposit: Base $500
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee: $300 (non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: 1 pet: $300; 2 pets: $600
fee: 1 pet: $400; 2 pets: $800
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $50; 2 pets: $100
restrictions: Dog Breeds: Pit bulls, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St Bernards, Great Danes, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bulldogs, Karelian Bear Dogs, and any hybrid or mix breed of mentioned breeds. Tarantulas, Snakes, Iguanas, Ferrets, Rabbits, Parrots, Cockatiels, Macaws
Parking Details: Other. Arbor Crossing offers several parking options. Parking assignment fee is $60 for garage and $25 for covered parking. Please call the leasing office today for availability. Garage parking: $60/month, Carport: $25/month. Open lot: included in lease.