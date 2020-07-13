Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center carport coffee bar gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Located minutes from Quail Hollow Golf Course and downtown Boise, Arbor Crossing has it all! There are six floor plans to choose from to meet all of your needs, including washer dryer connections, a pool, and fitness center. Call the leasing office today to set up an appointment to see your new home!