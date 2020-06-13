/
twin falls
17 Apartments for rent in Twin Falls, ID
1015 White Birch Ave
1015 White Birch Avenue, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2 bath, 2 Car garage. Home built in 2017. All appliances included - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath with all appliances included. 2 Car over sized garage a real bonus for a rental.
2095 Orchard Dr E
2095 Orchard Drive East, Twin Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$975
750 sqft
Great little country home. Close to Falls Brand. Very quiet area after 5pm and on the weekends. Pasture must be watered. If you do not want the responsibility of caring for the pasture, we can arrange for the neighbor to use it.
212 Juniper St N
212 Juniper Street North, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town house Located on a quiet cul-du-sac in Twin Falls. It is a 2 story property with bedrooms upstairs, kitchen and living space downstairs. Visit our website at www.rentmeidaho.
529 Addison Ave W
529 Addison Avenue West, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$2,000
1558 sqft
Office space with 2 separate offices, Large Reception Area and restroom. Location on a high visibility highway, lots of room for exposing and promoting ones product or parking vehicles. Short- or long-term lease options available. $2000.
1357 Blue Lakes Blvd N
1357 Blue Lakes Boulevard North, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$1,625
780 sqft
780 sq. ft. coffee shop attached to the Red Lion Hotel. All utilities included. Includes tables, chairs, bar-stools, and 3 coffee grinders. A new Italian coffee maker may be available. $1625.00 a month plus deposit. NO SMOKING
904 3rd Ave W
904 3rd Avenue West, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$750
1650 sqft
Commercial Shop for Lease. Approx 1650 sq ft. 9 foot by 9 foot Overhead door with 9 foot 10 inch tall ceilings in Shop. Concrete floor. Nice office area. Gas Heat, Tool room or storage area in back of shop. Lots of parking in back of shop.
797 Meadows Dr Apt 1
797 Meadows Drive, Twin Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
818 sqft
818 sq ft. One-level condo no steps. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Washer and Dryer Hook-ups; Newer flooring; Yard and storage area in 1 car carport. $705.00 a month plus $145.00 HOA Dues which includes water, sewer, sanitation and yard care, plus deposit.
1063 N College Rd W
1063 North College Road West, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1373 sqft
1373 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage town home with gas heat and central air. $1225.00 a month plus deposit. NO SMOKING/PETS NEGOTIABLE
530 Rimview Dr
530 Rimview Drive, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1691 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath brick one level home in a great location. Two car attached garage. Bathroom off master suite w/ walk in shower, vaulted ceilings, larger kitchen, fenced in private back yard. $1,295.00 + deposit. Yard Care Included
2441 Kimberly Rd
2441 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$3,500
5000 sqft
5000 Sq. Ft. Building on 1.57 acres. Office area, shop area with two overhead doors, gas heat, central air conditioning. High Traffic count on Kimberly Road. High Visibility signage for Business Exposure for traffic in both directions.
337 Aspenwood Dr
337 Aspenwood Dr, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1622 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath one-level town home. Handicap accessible no steps, wood floors, wrap around walk-in shower, 9ft ceilings, custom maple cabinets, gas fireplace, tile floors in bath and laundry, 35 ft.
215 Eastland Dr
215 Eastland Dr, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$3,500
5000 sqft
approximately 5000 sq. ft. commercial building, 2 bathrooms, gas heat, 8 X 10 overhead door at the back of the building, parking. Great building for many options. $3500.00 a month plus deposit. NO SMOKING
259 Main Ave E
259 Main Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Turn key restaurant in the heart of downtown Twin Falls. Good open seating, approx. 2000 sq.ft. comfortably seating 70 people.
1184 Golden Pheasant Dr
1184 Golden Pheasant Drive, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1218 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home built in 2006 with large fenced backyard, two car garage, shed for storage, large living room, mature trees on property, central heat and air, dishwasher, microwave and large pantry.
166 Jefferson Street
166 Jefferson St, Twin Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE4655589)
107 W Main St
107 West Main Street, Jerome, ID
3 Bedrooms
$895
1 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, upstairs apartment. Water, sewer, and sanitation included. $895.00 a month plus deposit. NO SMOKING/PETS NEGOTIABLE