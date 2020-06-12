103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boise, ID

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Southeast Boise
9 Units Available
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Veterans Park
10 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Collister
10 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Winstead Park
1 Unit Available
1916 North Larch Street
1916 Larch Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1916 North Larch Street in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
East End
1 Unit Available
2112 Warm Springs
2112 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in a highly desirable area, last house on the N side of Warm Springs headed E. walking distance to the Botanical gardens and hiking trails in the foothills.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
10473 West Carolina Drive
10473 West Carolina Drive, Boise, ID
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located off of Five Mile between Overland and Victory. Mature landscape with a circular drive. No back neighbors. Gorgeous neighborhood! 3 car garage with spacious laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
248 E. Elwood Ln.
248 East Elwood Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1264 sqft
248 E. Elwood Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Southeast Boise! - The Setting: This beautiful townhouse is located in The Oakhurst Subdivision, a townhouse development situated close to the Greenbelt off Park Center Boulevard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1603 E. Boise Avenue
1603 East Boise Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1603 E. Boise Avenue - Property Id: 65482 Charming two story, three bedroom, three bath townhouse walking distance to Bown Crossing. Rent includes water, trash and sewage expenses. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
2115 S. Dorothy Ave
2115 Dorothy Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
Great Southeast Boise Location! - This quiet townhouse is found in a desirable southeast location just off Parkcenter. It's close to the river and an easy commute to downtown, freeway and is close to the river green belt and buslines.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
8755 W Wichita Dr
8755 Wichita Drive, Boise, ID
8755 W Wichita Dr Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom plus office in Boise. Over 3000 square feet. - Renovated single level home on nearly 1/2 an acre. Includes an office and entertainment space all on one level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
3776 S Minuteman Way`
3776 South Minuteman Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single story home - Property Id: 91805 Lovely upgraded three bedroom/two bath home in southeast Boise. Washer/dryer, refrigerator included. Irrigation water is from the canal so no charge for watering the lawn.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6911 W Tobi Dr
6911 West Tobi Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
IMMACULATE CHARMER IN CONVENIENT NW BOISE - Property Id: 286924 IMMACULATE BUNGALOW CHARMER IN CONVENIENT NW BOISE LOCATION - Enjoy living in this charming bungalow tucked away on a quiet culdesac in a desireable NW Boise development.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harris Ranch
1 Unit Available
3533 S PHEASANT TAIL WAY
3533 South Pheasant Tail Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1927 sqft
Available 07/16/20 SE Boise - Harris Crossing - Single Family Home - Property Id: 277527 This single family residence provides a spectacular option in SE Boise, Harris Ranch area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
1515 Alturas
1515 Alturas Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1597 sqft
Gorgeous North End Home! - This beautiful, remodeled North End home has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, as well as an art/craft studio out back with a 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home accent it's charm.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
2480 N Bogus Basin Road
2480 North Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2131 sqft
COMING SOON - LUXURY CONDO LIVING AT N BOISE'S HIGHLANDS VILLAGE (UNFURNISHED) - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all! Enjoy an oversized family room, powder bath, dining room and kitchen

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
5157 S Council Bluffs
5157 South Council Bluffs Way, Boise, ID
5157 S Council Bluffs Available 06/24/20 LIKE NEW REMODEL IN PRIME SE BOISE LOCATION - In desirable SE Boise, the timeless design of this single plus basement home features a gorgeous like-new interior with fresh paint and floorings, all new

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Foothills
1 Unit Available
3725 N. Stone Creek
3725 North Stone Creek Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1632 sqft
3725 N. Stone Creek Available 07/11/20 Spectacular Home off Hill Road - The setting: Enjoy sumptuous outdoor living at this beautiful home with multiple patios just off of Hill Road.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2956 N Sharon Ave
2956 North Sharon Avenue, Boise, ID
2956 N Sharon Ave Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
2601 W Lemp St
2601 Lemp Street, Boise, ID
Cozy in the Northend ~ 4bed/2bath ~ ! - Nicely renovated property on a corner lot with all North End Charm that you've been waiting for! This 4 bd/2ba home features an updated kitchen, tile and hardwood flooring, alder cabinets, skylights, large

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2431 Highwood Ave.
2431 North Highwood Avenue, Boise, ID
2431 Highwood Ave. Available 07/01/20 Roomy Home in Quiet Neighborhood - The setting: peaceful community living in Red Feather Subdivision. Enjoy in-ground community pool minutes from The Village, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
2129 S Amy St
2129 Amy Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1624 sqft
2129 S Amy St Available 07/21/20 2129 Amy~Spacious Boise Townhome Near BSU, Free Lawn Care! - Beautiful townhome located near downtown Boise, BSU, and freeway access! Quick access to restaurants and grocery shopping less than a mile away! This 3

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
328 Lexington
328 West Lexington Street, Boise, ID
328 Lexington Available 06/15/20 Bungalow Style Home in SE Boise - Great 4 bed property is close to everything - BSU, the greenbelt, shopping, and more! Charming wood floors, main level master with additional beds and laundry room in basement.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morris Hill
1 Unit Available
5707 W Gage Street
5707 Gage Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Cute Brick Home in Boise - This tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, is centrally located within walking distance to hospital, schools and bus route.

June 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Boise rents held steady over the past month

Boise rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Boise stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Boise's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Boise rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Boise, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Boise is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Boise's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Boise.
    • While Boise's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Boise than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Boise.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

