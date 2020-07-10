Apartment List
ID
boise
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020

140 Luxury Apartments for rent in Boise, ID

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,409
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$917
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,229
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,377
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
7154 W Waverly Court
7154 West Waverly Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1240 sqft
Boise Bench 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family residence. - Three Bedroom Two Bath Boise Bench Single Family Residence, granite counter tops, family room, eating area, open floor plan, gazebo in back, gardening space with raised beds.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vista
1710 West Spaulding St
1710 Spaulding Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
Available 08/02/20 Charming Duplex in the Vista Neighborhood - Property Id: 312944 Charming duplex in the Vista neighborhood. Mature trees on property, garage, hardwood flooring. Close to downtown, shopping and the highway.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
405 W. Broad
405 Broad Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
405 W. Broad Available 07/22/20 Downtown Boise-Located close to everything !! - Great location in downtown Boise!! Close to everything but yet in a quiet location. Three bedroom and one bath home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
2415 S Pond
2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North End
2013 N. 8th
2013 North 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
2013 N. 8th Available 09/01/20 Furnished Apartment in North End! - (FURNISHED apartment) The setting: peaceful North End two blocks from Camel’s Back Park and the Boise Foothills walking and bike paths.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Southeast Boise
5416 S Onaga Pl
5416 South Onaga Place, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Columbia Village - Property Id: 313795 Charming one story home within walking distance of the Community Pool (3 pools) and Club House. Kitchen has been updated with a new range, microwave, dishwasher and large kitchen sink.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Veterans Park
2711 W Woodlawn Ave
2711 Woodlawn Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Boise House - 45-day Lease Available - Property Id: 181584 This beautiful home is centrally located and close to everything Boise has to offer! It's right in the heart of Boise and just a short walk/ride to the Greenbelt, Whitewater Park,

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vista
2810 S Abbs Ln
2810 Abbs Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
2810 S Abbs Ln Available 07/22/20 2810 Abbs~Classy Bi-Level Townhome w/ Park Across Street & Minutes to Downtown Boise! - Located off Vista and I-84 and tucked into a neat neighborhood with Shoshone Park just across the street! This bi-level end

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.
2311 1/2 W Idaho St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
5050 Wildrye Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
Remodeled two bedroom with two bonus rooms, two bathroom, foothills view of Boise - Fully remodeled, town house on North Boise Foothills, view of Boise, attached garage,upgraded appliances, Jacuzzi tub, portable simulated fireplace. Off Hill Road.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows

July 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Boise rent trends were flat over the past month

Boise rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Boise stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Boise's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Boise rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Boise, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Boise is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Boise's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Boise's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Boise than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Boise.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

