Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boise, ID

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Veterans Park
10 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1030 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Southeast Boise
9 Units Available
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Collister
10 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Vista
4 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
2237 S Salmon Lane
2237 South Salmon Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2237 S Salmon Lane - This great unit was recently remodeled and features new cabinets, flooring & paint throughout. New dishwasher, washer dryer hookups, pantry/storage space. Bedrooms are upstairs. W/S/T & landscaping are included.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
2912 S. Holden Ave.
2912 S Holden Ave, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Amazing SE Boise Duplex, Dog Friendly - Available Now!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has just been renovated with new paint throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
106 North Hotsprings Drive
106 N Hot Springs Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Warm Springs Townhouse - Property Id: 289859 Immaculate Townhouse located off of Warmsprings Avenue: -2 master bedrooms with their own bath, half bath downstairs -Large living room with separate formal dining or

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Valley
1 Unit Available
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102
11811 W Clover Field Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102 Available 06/19/20 2-Bedroom/2-Bath Apartment - This apartment is part of a two-story 4-plex with each unit being a single-level living space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
614 E Pennsylvania St
614 East Pennsylvania Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
874 sqft
614 E Pennsylvania St - PENN614-1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo Seven Minute Drive to Boise State! - Cute gem just renovated with solid surface flooring, new baseboards, paint, stone countertops and more! Plenty of light and storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Bench
1 Unit Available
5362 W Kootenai St
5362 Kootenai Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$925
825 sqft
5362 W Kootenai St Available 07/01/20 5362 W Kootenai St - Spacious two bedroom townhouse. Large living room with all kitchen appliances included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
5050 Wildrye Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
5050 N Wildrye Dr.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
1112 W MAIN ST #308
1112 West Main Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1512 sqft
LUXURY DOWNTOWN BOISE LIVING AT THE ROYAL PLAZA (unfurnished rental) - Live in the heart of Downtown just steps from Boise's best eateries, shopping & entertainment in this exquisite custom built 3rd floor (unfurnished) condominium with a spacious

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Harbor
1 Unit Available
3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206
3335 N Lakeharbor Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
868 sqft
Nice! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Near Greenbelt and Downtown Boise! - Water, Sewer, Trash Included! This condo is located on the 2nd floor in a great location near the greenbelt and on the main corridor to downtown Boise! This condo features a

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6812 Irving Lane
6812 Irving Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
984 sqft
6812 Irving Lane Available 06/27/20 2-Bedroom Townhouse - This 2-story 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse include a fireplace, laminate flooring, fenced-in patio, and breakfast bar.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Bench
1 Unit Available
1122 S. Pond
1122 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
912 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage. - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located on the Boise Bench- central location - easy access to schools, shopping, and downtown. Nice neutral colors and a garage! Water, sewer and trash are paid.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morris Hill
1 Unit Available
5706 W. Freemont Street
5706 Freemont Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Terrific Location! Big fenced yard and 1 car garage! - This super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, is in the heart of Boise! Its features include an extra long single car garage, large yard that is mostly fenced, big patio and covered storage area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Vista
1 Unit Available
2413 W Lemhi St
2413 Lemhi Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1102 sqft
IF you're looking for a great Boise home that's close to everything this is a must see. Located on the Boise Bench and just a short bike ride from everything. This home looks sharp and has a plenty of extra space in the unfinished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1229 South Vermont Avenue
1229 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home one block from BSU and the new Broadway Albertsons. Home was updated and remodeled in 2014.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Collister
1 Unit Available
5988 W PORT PL APT 103
5988 West Port Place, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
975 sqft
Fantastic Location! Well-maintained townhouse style unit with 2 bedrooms 2 bath, spacious floor plan & cozy gas fireplace. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
3060 S. Betsy Ross Ln
3060 Betsy Ross Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1122 sqft
Immaculate & Move-In Ready! Completely renovated end-unit townhouse near Boise River & Downtown. The inviting living room has a corner wood burning fireplace & beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

June 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Boise rents held steady over the past month

Boise rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Boise stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Boise's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Boise rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Boise, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Boise is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Boise's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Boise.
    • While Boise's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Boise than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Boise.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

