vista
111 Apartments for rent in Vista, Boise, ID
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1710 West Spaulding St
1710 Spaulding Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
Available 08/02/20 Charming Duplex in the Vista Neighborhood - Property Id: 312944 Charming duplex in the Vista neighborhood. Mature trees on property, garage, hardwood flooring. Close to downtown, shopping and the highway.
2810 S Abbs Ln
2810 Abbs Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
2810 S Abbs Ln Available 07/22/20 2810 Abbs~Classy Bi-Level Townhome w/ Park Across Street & Minutes to Downtown Boise! - Located off Vista and I-84 and tucked into a neat neighborhood with Shoshone Park just across the street! This bi-level end
2318 South Shoshone Street
2318 South Shoshone Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1548 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.
Results within 1 mile of Vista
2415 S Pond
2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area.
4653 W. Pasadena Ln
4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport. This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area.
1617 S. Colorado Ave
1617 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
Located just off Broadway, this lovely home is close to all that downtown Boise has to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you open the front door with a nice open floor plan.
614 S. Berkeley Lane
614 S Berkeley St, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1244 sqft
CutieBlue is a blue door to family paradise! On a quiet, quaint street in Boise's bench neighborhood (8min to downtown/9min to the airport) you'll find a phenomenal backyard and amazing design - all in a home where everything is completely thought
1344 Vermont Ave
1344 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Coming Soon! 2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets.
1508 South Ponderay Road
1508 South Ponderay Road, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1914 sqft
Nestled in a cute neighborhood between the airport and downtown, this fantastic home has everything to make your family memories truly memorable.
1520 S Colorado Ave
1520 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1094 sqft
1520 S Colorado Ave Available 05/22/20 Cozy and comfortable townhome in the heart of SE Boise! - Spacious 18x12 master bedroom with vaulted ceilings.
1623 W. Boise Ave
1623 West Boise Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1130 sqft
- Great SE Boise Location. Close to BSU and Downtown Boise. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4840028)
705 W. Highland St
705 W Highland St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
This unit just off Broadway will not last long!! Plenty windows in this unit offer lots of natural light throughout. The living room features a fireplace and is quite spacious.
1427 Colorado
1427 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
750 sqft
1427 Colorado Available 08/01/20 Cute Bungalow Near BSU - 2bd/1ba cute little house with a large yard and covered parking with attached storage shed. Lawn care and Washer/Dryer included with rent. Tenants responsible for utilities.
2234 S. Longmont Avenue
2234 Longmont Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1165 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in SE Boise - Split floorplan. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable South East Boise. Large fenced backyard and attached 2 car garage. Close to the freeway, downtown, and restaurants.
1305 Targee
1305 Targee Street, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1900 sqft
1305 Targee Available 08/15/20 Huge Home blocks from BSU - This split floor plan has huge living areas and 4 bedrooms split on either side of the property each sharing a bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Vista
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$980
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$906
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,402
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.
7291 W Cascade Dr
7291 Cascade Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1764 sqft
7291 W Cascade Dr Available 08/17/20 Retro Townhome in Downtown Boise!! - Retro-trendy Townhome located in the heart of the Boise Bench within walking distance to the Boise Towne Square Mall and located on the City Bus Route.