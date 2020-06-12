Apartment List
ID
/
boise
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Boise, ID

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Veterans Park
11 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1030 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Southeast Boise
11 Units Available
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1090 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
Vista
4 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
East End
1 Unit Available
106 North Hotsprings Drive
106 N Hot Springs Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Warm Springs Townhouse - Property Id: 289859 Immaculate Townhouse located off of Warmsprings Avenue: -2 master bedrooms with their own bath, half bath downstairs -Large living room with separate formal dining or

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Valley
1 Unit Available
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102
11811 W Clover Field Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
11811 W. Cloverfield Lane #102 Available 06/19/20 2-Bedroom/2-Bath Apartment - This apartment is part of a two-story 4-plex with each unit being a single-level living space.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
5050 Wildrye Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
5050 N Wildrye Dr.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
1112 W MAIN ST #308
1112 West Main Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1512 sqft
LUXURY DOWNTOWN BOISE LIVING AT THE ROYAL PLAZA (unfurnished rental) - Live in the heart of Downtown just steps from Boise's best eateries, shopping & entertainment in this exquisite custom built 3rd floor (unfurnished) condominium with a spacious

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Lake Harbor
1 Unit Available
3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206
3335 N Lakeharbor Ln, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
868 sqft
Awesome 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Near Greenbelt and Downtown Boise! - Why pay more? This condo is located on the 2nd floor in a great location near the greenbelt and on the main corridor to downtown Boise! This condo features a fully equipped

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
851 W Front Street #1603
851 W Front St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1162 sqft
851 W Front Street #1603 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Condo - 16th Floor of Aspen Loft! - Here it is! A rare opportunity to lease this awesome condo with amazing views! Relocating to the Boise area? A 30 day lease equates to just $94/night

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Collister
1 Unit Available
5988 W PORT PL APT 103
5988 West Port Place, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
975 sqft
Fantastic Location! Well-maintained townhouse style unit with 2 bedrooms 2 bath, spacious floor plan & cozy gas fireplace. Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity.

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Collister
1 Unit Available
5676 W Bloom St
5676 Bloom Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a fireplace. It is close to shopping, parks and downtown. Located in a quiet condo community. Washer/Dryer included and one covered parking space.

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Vista
1 Unit Available
2864 W Lemhi St
2864 Lemhi Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Great Set Up: Two HUGE Bedrooms with skylights in each room letting all of the light in. Each have a full bathroom off of the rooms. Tons of storage and mirrored closets are upstairs, large living room.

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1344 Vermont Ave
1344 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Coming Soon! 2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets.

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4653 W. Pasadena Ln
4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport. This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1
11213 W Gabrielle Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1157 sqft
Brand new never lived in townhouse is excellent Boise location. Close to The Village, freeway, and many other amenities. Property includes two master suites, granite counter tops, and open living space. HOA covers lawn care.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Collister
1 Unit Available
5686 W. Bloom St
5686 Bloom Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
960 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a fireplace. It is close to shopping, parks and downtown. Located in a quiet condo community. Washer/Dryer included and one covered parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Boise
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
9 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Southwest Meridian
7 Units Available
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

June 2020 Boise Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Boise Rent Report. Boise rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Boise rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Boise rents held steady over the past month

Boise rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Boise stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $954 for a two-bedroom. Boise's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Boise rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Boise, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Boise is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Boise's median two-bedroom rent of $954 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Boise.
    • While Boise's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Boise than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Boise.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

