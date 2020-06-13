/
/
nampa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM
93 Apartments for rent in Nampa, ID📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
56 N Yale St Unit B
56 N Yale St, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
884 sqft
56 N Yale St Unit B Available 07/10/20 56 N Yale St, #B - This home has covered parking and close to everything, shopping, freeway, schools and parks. Yard care is included. 2 bedrooms with an open kitchen living room area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2401 W. Washington
2401 West Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2237 sqft
Fantastic Rental- 3 bed + Bonus in Nampa - Property Id: 32573 Located in Roosevelt Park this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + bonus home is ready to move into.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 S Juniper St
112 South Juniper Street, Nampa, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2163 sqft
112 S Juniper St Available 07/06/20 Surprisingly LARGE Home in Central Nampa Close to NNU! - This beautiful 3 story home features 5 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. You are greeted by lots of natural light from the over-sized living room windows.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
16789 N Hampshire Ct
16789 North Hampshire Court, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
This is a great home located in a very nice Nampa community. Just minutes from the new Amazon Distribution Center. Also only minutes from shopping, dining out, golf and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
821 Chicago Street
821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area. New carpeting throughout unit! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
2146 Lexi's
2146 Lexi's Lane, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
930 sqft
Don't miss out in the sweet and cozy townhome in subdivision with well maintained grounds, large grassy areas, and assigned carports.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7159 E Hampton Ln.
7159 East Hampton Lane, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
7159 E Hampton Ln. Available 06/05/20 Cute Nampa family home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods. Fabulous location. 7159 E. Hampton. - Cute family home in one of Nampa's most desirable neighborhoods.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1017 East Iowa Avenue - 2
1017 East Iowa Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1229 sqft
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1604 5th St N
1604 5th Street North, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Do not miss out on this cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit. Just minutes from the freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! These units are 2 levels with Washer/Dryer hook ups on the main level with living room, kitchen and half bath.
1 of 27
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1725 E Sherman Ave
1725 East Sherman Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1314 sqft
1725 E Sherman Ave Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home with a wonderful garden! Located in Nampa, just off E Amity and Powerline Rd.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
17603 Mountain Springs Ave
17603 Mountain Springs Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1502 sqft
Do not miss out on being the first tenant in this brand new home!! Just off of Middleton Rd and Ustick. This spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1025 East Iowa Avenue - 2
1025 E Iowa Ave, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1229 sqft
Brand new town-home apartments! These beautiful homes feature three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
224 1st Street North
224 1st Street South, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
890 sqft
Just minutes from the Freeway, shopping, grocery store, restaurants and so much more! This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit includes the washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Nampa
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17938 Monarch Way
17938 Monarch Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1325 sqft
17938 Monarch Way Available 07/17/20 17938 Monarch~Easy Freeway & Shopping Access, Quality Bi-Level Home! - Located just 5 minutes away from the Treasure Valley Marketplace for shopping and restaurants off of Ustick and Middleton roads, this quality
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
18303 Admiral Way
18303 Admiral Way, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home is very clean and comfortable.
Results within 5 miles of Nampa
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3807 Brian Ave
3807 Brian Avenue, Caldwell, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1503 sqft
Roomy Duplex - Move In Ready! 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, 1503sf two story duplex. All new carpet and paint. Large living & dining room, kitchen includes fridge, oven/range & d/w, all bedrooms upstairs, central heat/air and water/trash is paid.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4411 Newbridge St, Caldwell
4411 Newbridge St, Caldwell, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1416 sqft
Newly Constructed Home - 4 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room - 06/20/2020 This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom popular split bedroom home features a functional bonus room, 2 car garage & private fenced backyard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12191 W Evely Pines Lane
12191 W Evely Pines Ln, Star, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1754 sqft
Beautiful Townhome - Elegant townhouse in rural setting. Just built and beautiful. Tile, hardwood, quartz and new stainless steel appliances. Fireplace and walk-in shower. Community pool and much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5148937)
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Meridian
1 Unit Available
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr
1764 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1753 sqft
1764 W Heavy Timber Dr Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous, Modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Patio Home in Meridian Available 7/5/20! - Absolutely gorgeous, very new & modern, 1763 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Meridian available 7/5.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7685 Declaration Dr.
7685 E Declaration Dr, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1900 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Home with Bonus Room - Available NOW!! The home will fit your needs perfectly. It combines the finest elements of a one-story home with wide open living spaces and private bedroom areas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Nampa, the median rent is $577 for a studio, $708 for a 1-bedroom, $909 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,315 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Nampa, check out our monthly Nampa Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Nampa area include Boise State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.