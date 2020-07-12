/
southeast boise
102 Apartments for rent in Southeast Boise, Boise, ID
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,402
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
930 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3020 S Rookery Lane
3020 South Rookery Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1817 sqft
3020 S Rookery Lane Available 08/01/20 RARELY AVAILABLE WATERWAY CASITA IN COVETED BOWN CROSSING (Unfurnished) - Here's a rare opportunity to live in this single level low-maintenance, luxury ‘Casita’ patio home located in a one of Boise's most
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
6337 S Peppertree Ave
6337 South Peppertree Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1769 sqft
This beautiful home has many amenities! Fireplace in the living room, stainless steel appliances, double doors to the master bedroom and also the office. There is storage room and a fully fenced backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1818 E Monterey
1818 East Monterey Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2398 sqft
1818 E Monterey Available 08/18/20 1818 Monterey ~ Private and Massive Home Near Parkcenter w/ 3 Car Garage! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located off Parkcenter Blvd and Law Ave, this beauty is seated on 1/3 acre of lushly landscaped yard in a
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
1617 S. Colorado Ave
1617 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
Located just off Broadway, this lovely home is close to all that downtown Boise has to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you open the front door with a nice open floor plan.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
770 East Riverpark Lane - 1
770 E Riverpark Ln, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1601 sqft
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1344 Vermont Ave
1344 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Coming Soon! 2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1520 S Colorado Ave
1520 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1094 sqft
1520 S Colorado Ave Available 05/22/20 Cozy and comfortable townhome in the heart of SE Boise! - Spacious 18x12 master bedroom with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2131 S Amy Ave
2131 Amy Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1624 sqft
2131 S Amy Ave Available 06/16/20 2131 Amy~Spacious Boise Townhome Near BSU, Free Lawn Care! - Beautiful townhome duplex located near downtown Boise, BSU, and freeway access! Quick access to restaurants and grocery shopping less than a mile away.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4398 Rim View
4398 S Rimview Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1407 sqft
Nice Boise Home - Cute Boise home. Not far from BSU. Near shopping and freeway access. No Cats Allowed (RLNE2446687)
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
705 W. Highland St
705 W Highland St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
This unit just off Broadway will not last long!! Plenty windows in this unit offer lots of natural light throughout. The living room features a fireplace and is quite spacious.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1427 Colorado
1427 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
750 sqft
1427 Colorado Available 08/01/20 Cute Bungalow Near BSU - 2bd/1ba cute little house with a large yard and covered parking with attached storage shed. Lawn care and Washer/Dryer included with rent. Tenants responsible for utilities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2234 S. Longmont Avenue
2234 Longmont Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1165 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in SE Boise - Split floorplan. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable South East Boise. Large fenced backyard and attached 2 car garage. Close to the freeway, downtown, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Southeast Boise
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 West Spaulding St
1710 Spaulding Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
Available 08/02/20 Charming Duplex in the Vista Neighborhood - Property Id: 312944 Charming duplex in the Vista neighborhood. Mature trees on property, garage, hardwood flooring. Close to downtown, shopping and the highway.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W. Broad
405 Broad Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
405 W. Broad Available 07/22/20 Downtown Boise-Located close to everything !! - Great location in downtown Boise!! Close to everything but yet in a quiet location. Three bedroom and one bath home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1689 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1508 South Ponderay Road
1508 South Ponderay Road, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1914 sqft
Nestled in a cute neighborhood between the airport and downtown, this fantastic home has everything to make your family memories truly memorable.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1623 W. Boise Ave
1623 West Boise Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1130 sqft
- Great SE Boise Location. Close to BSU and Downtown Boise. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4840028)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 S. Straughan Ave #505
300 South Straughan Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$900
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartments are our most popular floorplan in one of the best apartment communities in Boise. These beautiful apartments and great community are centrally located.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
3652 S Pheasant Tail Way
3652 South Pheasant Tail Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1927 sqft
Welcome to Harris Ranch Crossing, a great community that is located right ON the Boise Greenbelt.