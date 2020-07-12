/
/
/
collister
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:38 PM
132 Apartments for rent in Collister, Boise, ID
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$906
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
3650 W Taft St
3650 West Taft Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
5676 W Bloom St
5676 Bloom Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a fireplace. It is close to shopping, parks and downtown. Located in a quiet condo community. Washer/Dryer included and one covered parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Collister
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,226
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4076 Adams St
4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020 This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3402 N 32nd
3402 North 32nd Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1405 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Access to foothills with an abundance of bike and hiking trails. Minutes from downtown and access to great parks, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1
5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1156 sqft
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
5527 North Edenburgh Place
5527 North Edenburgh Place, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1354 sqft
Nestled in Boise's Northwest Pierce Park neighborhood, this is the perfect home to be close to Boise (15 min to capitol building), but also close for exploring Eagle & Meridian (15 min to the west) or the James Castle House (3 min).
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
4105 West Garnet Street - 1
4105 Garnet Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
971 sqft
*****************************Location Location Location************************************ To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Accent to details.....
Results within 5 miles of Collister
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$980
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,106
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7291 W Cascade Dr
7291 Cascade Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1764 sqft
7291 W Cascade Dr Available 08/17/20 Retro Townhome in Downtown Boise!! - Retro-trendy Townhome located in the heart of the Boise Bench within walking distance to the Boise Towne Square Mall and located on the City Bus Route.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1152 N Marsh Hawk Pl
1152 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
1152 N Marsh Hawk Pl Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Eagle just off Hwy 55 & Floating Feather - Don't miss this adorable Eagle home with split bedroom design, vaulted ceiling and open layout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7154 W Waverly Court
7154 West Waverly Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1240 sqft
Boise Bench 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family residence. - Three Bedroom Two Bath Boise Bench Single Family Residence, granite counter tops, family room, eating area, open floor plan, gazebo in back, gardening space with raised beds.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 West Spaulding St
1710 Spaulding Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
Available 08/02/20 Charming Duplex in the Vista Neighborhood - Property Id: 312944 Charming duplex in the Vista neighborhood. Mature trees on property, garage, hardwood flooring. Close to downtown, shopping and the highway.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2718 W Bannock
2718 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$895
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2718 Bannock~Cozy 1 Bedroom House w/ Office Located in the West End! - Affordable and adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 office, 1,000 square foot house located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from downtown,
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W. Broad
405 Broad Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
405 W. Broad Available 07/22/20 Downtown Boise-Located close to everything !! - Great location in downtown Boise!! Close to everything but yet in a quiet location. Three bedroom and one bath home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2415 S Pond
2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2013 N. 8th
2013 North 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
2013 N. 8th Available 08/21/20 Furnished Apartment in North End! - (FURNISHED apartment) The setting: peaceful North End two blocks from Camel’s Back Park and the Boise Foothills walking and bike paths.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.