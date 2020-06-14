Apartment List
ID
/
boise
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020

98 Apartments for rent in Boise, ID with garage

Boise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,046
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Veterans Park
9 Units Available
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,292
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
16 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Collister
9 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,039
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Southeast Boise
9 Units Available
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1313 sqft
Close to I-84 and Route 20-26. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fireplace, quality kitchen appliances and carpet. Community includes a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
10473 West Carolina Drive
10473 West Carolina Drive, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2088 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located off of Five Mile between Overland and Victory. Mature landscape with a circular drive. No back neighbors. Gorgeous neighborhood! 3 car garage with spacious laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
1515 Alturas
1515 Alturas Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1597 sqft
Gorgeous North End Home! - This beautiful, remodeled North End home has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, as well as an art/craft studio out back with a 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home accent it's charm.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
2601 W Lemp St
2601 Lemp Street, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2034 sqft
Cozy in the Northend ~ 4bed/2bath ~ ! - Nicely renovated property on a corner lot with all North End Charm that you've been waiting for! This 4 bd/2ba home features an updated kitchen, tile and hardwood flooring, alder cabinets, skylights, large

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Foothills
1 Unit Available
3725 N. Stone Creek
3725 North Stone Creek Way, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1632 sqft
3725 N. Stone Creek Available 07/11/20 Spectacular Home off Hill Road - The setting: Enjoy sumptuous outdoor living at this beautiful home with multiple patios just off of Hill Road.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
5050 N Wildrye Dr.
5050 Wildrye Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1642 sqft
5050 N Wildrye Dr.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
3334 Trifecta
3334 E Trifecta Ln, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1750 sqft
3334 Trifecta Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Custom Built Townhome with Community Club House and Swimming Pool - Available 6/17/2020 This is a must see home! Beautiful and open three story plan built by Brighton Homes Studio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morris Hill
1 Unit Available
5707 W Gage Street
5707 Gage Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Cute Brick Home in Boise - This tidy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, is centrally located within walking distance to hospital, schools and bus route.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morris Hill
1 Unit Available
5706 W. Freemont Street
5706 Freemont Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Terrific Location! Big fenced yard and 1 car garage! - This super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, is in the heart of Boise! Its features include an extra long single car garage, large yard that is mostly fenced, big patio and covered storage area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Bench
1 Unit Available
1122 S. Pond
1122 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
912 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage. - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located on the Boise Bench- central location - easy access to schools, shopping, and downtown. Nice neutral colors and a garage! Water, sewer and trash are paid.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Ada County Alliance
1 Unit Available
1956 S Whisper Cove Place
1956 South Whisper Cove Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2865 sqft
1956 S Whisper Cove Place Available 07/20/20 Large and luxurious Boise Home, corner lot, fenced yard - Welcome Home to Whisper Cove. This is a stunning home with vaulted ceilings, an amazing floor plan and nice built in area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Boise City
1 Unit Available
412 S 13th St Ste 312
412 South 13th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,395
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
412 S 13th St Ste 312 Available 07/01/20 City Side Lofts Condo ~ 1bed/1bath - unfurnished - This striking condo is in the City Side Lofts, just a stroll away from downtown Boise, shopping, restaurants, theaters, Saturday Market and Bodo.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
2480 N Bogus Basin Road
2480 North Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2131 sqft
COMING SOON - LUXURY CONDO LIVING AT N BOISE'S HIGHLANDS VILLAGE (UNFURNISHED) - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all! Enjoy an oversized family room, powder bath, dining room and kitchen

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
2129 S Amy St
2129 Amy Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1624 sqft
2129 S Amy St Available 07/21/20 2129 Amy~Spacious Boise Townhome Near BSU, Free Lawn Care! - Beautiful townhome located near downtown Boise, BSU, and freeway access! Quick access to restaurants and grocery shopping less than a mile away! This 3

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2431 Highwood Ave.
2431 North Highwood Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2117 sqft
2431 Highwood Ave. Available 07/01/20 Roomy Home in Quiet Neighborhood - The setting: peaceful community living in Red Feather Subdivision. Enjoy in-ground community pool minutes from The Village, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6812 Irving Lane
6812 Irving Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
984 sqft
6812 Irving Lane Available 06/27/20 2-Bedroom Townhouse - This 2-story 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse include a fireplace, laminate flooring, fenced-in patio, and breakfast bar.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1404 S Leadville Avenue
1404 South Leadville Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
902 sqft
1404 S Leadville Avenue Available 07/10/20 Downtown Convenient Living 2 bedroom house. - This is an amazing rental in a convenient area of town. These homes do not come available often so don't miss your opportunity to see this great home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Southeast Boise
1 Unit Available
1421 S Denver
1421 South Denver Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1380 sqft
1421 S Denver Available 07/07/20 Light Bright and Close to BSU and Downtown 2 bedroom Patio Home. - Paramount Property Management is please to present this gorgeous patio home located near downtown and Boise State University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Boise, ID

Boise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

