Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
33 Apartments For Rent Near Boise State
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,426
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
4 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,360
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,345
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1689 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
1606 N. 22nd St.
1606 North 22nd Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1706 sqft
This is a must see house, amazing Boise North End home is a unique cottage located near Elm Grove park, close to down town, schools and so much more!! A rare find in the North End.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
1207 W Fort St #207
1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
1306 N 14th Street
1306 North 14th Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
This delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a wonderful North End location, right around the corner from the heart of Hyde Park.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1344 Vermont Ave
1344 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Coming Soon! 2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Vista
2318 South Shoshone Street
2318 South Shoshone Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1548 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
412 S 13th St Ste 116
412 South 13th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,750
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City Side Lofts - 1bed/1.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
909 North 31st Street
909 North 31st Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1614 sqft
Oh WOW what a fun spot to be! Down the street within walking/biking distance to Quinns Pond & Esther Simplot Park if your a outdoor enthusiast or foodie this should be right up your alley..
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1617 S. Colorado Ave
1617 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
Located just off Broadway, this lovely home is close to all that downtown Boise has to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you open the front door with a nice open floor plan.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
405 W. Broad
405 Broad Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
405 W. Broad Available 07/22/20 Downtown Boise-Located close to everything !! - Great location in downtown Boise!! Close to everything but yet in a quiet location. Three bedroom and one bath home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
2131 S Amy Ave
2131 Amy Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1624 sqft
2131 S Amy Ave Available 06/16/20 2131 Amy~Spacious Boise Townhome Near BSU, Free Lawn Care! - Beautiful townhome duplex located near downtown Boise, BSU, and freeway access! Quick access to restaurants and grocery shopping less than a mile away.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1824 W Donald
1824 Donald Circle, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Charming 3 bed/1 bath near Boise State University - Property Id: 6477 You can now lease this three-bedroom, one-bathroom home from Press Properties.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
1309 N 13th St
1309 North 13th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
923 sqft
Quaint Two Story North End Duplex - $1480/Mo - 2 BR, 1 BA Duplex, split level, all wood floors, historic charm throughout. All appliances included; new paint, in-ground sprinklers, detached garage.
Last updated May 4 at 07:46 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
705 W. Highland St
705 W Highland St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
This unit just off Broadway will not last long!! Plenty windows in this unit offer lots of natural light throughout. The living room features a fireplace and is quite spacious.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Vista
2810 S Abbs Ln
2810 Abbs Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
2810 S Abbs Ln Available 07/22/20 2810 Abbs~Classy Bi-Level Townhome w/ Park Across Street & Minutes to Downtown Boise! - Located off Vista and I-84 and tucked into a neat neighborhood with Shoshone Park just across the street! This bi-level end
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
2013 N. 8th
2013 North 8th Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
2013 N. 8th Available 08/21/20 Furnished Apartment in North End! - (FURNISHED apartment) The setting: peaceful North End two blocks from Camel’s Back Park and the Boise Foothills walking and bike paths.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
333 S. Straughan Ave #115
333 South Straughan Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
928 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom apartment awaits you at Cambridge Dorchester Apartments. Enter this apartment through the front door and see a bright, spacious living room that flows right into the dining area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1520 S Colorado Ave
1520 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1094 sqft
1520 S Colorado Ave Available 05/22/20 Cozy and comfortable townhome in the heart of SE Boise! - Spacious 18x12 master bedroom with vaulted ceilings.