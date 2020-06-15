2957 Kalakaua Avenue

Amenities

Diamond Head Ambassador. This fully-furnished, oceanfront one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has gorgeous views of the Gold Coast of Waikiki at the Diamond Head Ambassador. Features a lanai with breathtaking views of the ocean and beach. The unit has a kitchen, a mounted dual-sided TV cabinet, electrically operated retractable blinds, and plenty of closet and drawer space. The Diamond Head Ambassador community boasts of exclusive access to an attractive garden, pool, recreation area, security guard, and community laundry. Located in Diamond Head on the island of Oahu along the Gold Coast of Waikiki, enjoy the serene views and tranquil atmosphere in this quiet neighborhood. Short distance to the Waikiki Aquarium, Kapiolani Park, and the Honolulu Zoo.