Last updated May 14 2020 at 6:53 AM

2957 Kalakaua Avenue

2957 Kalākaua Avenue · (808) 439-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2957 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Diamond Head Ambassador. This fully-furnished, oceanfront one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has gorgeous views of the Gold Coast of Waikiki at the Diamond Head Ambassador. Features a lanai with breathtaking views of the ocean and beach. The unit has a kitchen, a mounted dual-sided TV cabinet, electrically operated retractable blinds, and plenty of closet and drawer space. The Diamond Head Ambassador community boasts of exclusive access to an attractive garden, pool, recreation area, security guard, and community laundry. Located in Diamond Head on the island of Oahu along the Gold Coast of Waikiki, enjoy the serene views and tranquil atmosphere in this quiet neighborhood. Short distance to the Waikiki Aquarium, Kapiolani Park, and the Honolulu Zoo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 Kalakaua Avenue have any available units?
2957 Kalakaua Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2957 Kalakaua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2957 Kalakaua Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 Kalakaua Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Avenue offer parking?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2957 Kalakaua Avenue has a pool.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2957 Kalakaua Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2957 Kalakaua Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
