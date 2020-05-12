All apartments in Sugar Hill
Sugar Hill, GA
4997 Price Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

4997 Price Drive

4997 Price Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4997 Price Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Entertainer’s Paradise* Now Landlord offers 5/5.2 gorgeous house with BASEMENT and without guest house including pool service & yard maintenance, disposal services* Fantastic outdoor covered porch, beautiful terrace connected both houses, resort style pool and hot tub* Classical style kitchens well equipped/high-end appliances are on a Main, Basement and Guesthouse* Huge Master Suite has large sitting area and large Master Bath* Designed paint, crystal light fixture, molding, red oak hardwood floor make a very cozy atmosphere*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4997 Price Drive have any available units?
4997 Price Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 4997 Price Drive have?
Some of 4997 Price Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4997 Price Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4997 Price Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4997 Price Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4997 Price Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 4997 Price Drive offer parking?
No, 4997 Price Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4997 Price Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4997 Price Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4997 Price Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4997 Price Drive has a pool.
Does 4997 Price Drive have accessible units?
No, 4997 Price Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4997 Price Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4997 Price Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4997 Price Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4997 Price Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
