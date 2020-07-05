723 Rockborough Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOT NEW Listing in Stone Mountain!!! October move-in!!! Newly Renovated 4br/2.5ba.....October MOVE-IN!! - BRAND NEW LISTING** **MOVE-IN READY** **CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE***



Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home!! Very nice and large floor plan. This 4br/2.5ba home is Very cute and clean and in move-in condition with lovely hardwood floors throughout the lower level. This home has a nice separate living room with big windows for natural sunlight, a lovely separate dining room and it also features a huge and open kitchen with a view to the family room and the screened in back porch that overlooks the lovely and private backyard. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. You will be minutes away from Historic Downtown Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain Park, the schools, shopping, major highways, and the Marta bus line. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



(RLNE5186372)