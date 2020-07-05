All apartments in Stone Mountain
723 Rockborough Dr

723 Rockborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Rockborough Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOT NEW Listing in Stone Mountain!!! October move-in!!! Newly Renovated 4br/2.5ba.....October MOVE-IN!! - BRAND NEW LISTING** **MOVE-IN READY** **CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE***

Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home!! Very nice and large floor plan. This 4br/2.5ba home is Very cute and clean and in move-in condition with lovely hardwood floors throughout the lower level. This home has a nice separate living room with big windows for natural sunlight, a lovely separate dining room and it also features a huge and open kitchen with a view to the family room and the screened in back porch that overlooks the lovely and private backyard. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. You will be minutes away from Historic Downtown Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain Park, the schools, shopping, major highways, and the Marta bus line. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE5186372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Rockborough Dr have any available units?
723 Rockborough Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 723 Rockborough Dr have?
Some of 723 Rockborough Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Rockborough Dr currently offering any rent specials?
723 Rockborough Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Rockborough Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Rockborough Dr is pet friendly.
Does 723 Rockborough Dr offer parking?
No, 723 Rockborough Dr does not offer parking.
Does 723 Rockborough Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Rockborough Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Rockborough Dr have a pool?
No, 723 Rockborough Dr does not have a pool.
Does 723 Rockborough Dr have accessible units?
No, 723 Rockborough Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Rockborough Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Rockborough Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Rockborough Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Rockborough Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

