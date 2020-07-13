/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:41 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Mountain
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5272 Omalley Lane
5272 Omalley Lane, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1930 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,930 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1399 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways. Wi-Fi throughout community spaces: resort-style pool and cabana, car wash area, gym and internet cafe. Spacious apartment interiors with in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$963
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1550 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6109 Rotondo Place
6109 Rotondo Place, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2316 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,316 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6195 Mimosa Cir
6195 Mimosa Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2600 sqft
6195 Mimosa Circle Tucker GA 30084 This home does not accept housing voucher. Available 7/15 Gorgeous and Grand 3 sided brick well built single family home boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
792 Grey Rock Road
792 Grey Rock Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2204 sqft
Enjoy this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the subdivsion of The Harbors at Jackson Creek! This home features hardwood flooring throughout the home, marbled floors within the dining area, and detailed crown molding.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
430 Beaumont Drive
430 Beaumont Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1567 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,567 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2528 Pine Lake Pl
2528 Pine Lake Place, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Phenomenal home where residents often live many years. Absolutely adorable showcase cottage in safe, quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Matthews Cafeteria, library, brewery, several restaurants, shops, parks & pond.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
5712 Albans Way
5712 Albans Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1677 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,677 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4070 Bowie Ct
4070 Bowie Court, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1822 sqft
Well Maintained, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Spacious Ranch in Clarkston- $1600/ mo - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in Clarkston - $1600/ mo.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
514 Rams Court
514 Rams Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2391 sqft
Great Home in Parkview School District** Newly Fresh paint inside ** 2 Story Entrance Foyer ** Formal dining room, and two story family room ** Whole house wood floor ** Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet ** Master bath features double
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4741 White Oak Path
4741 White Oak Path, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5279 Santee Street Southwest
5279 Santee Street Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2840 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
