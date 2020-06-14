/
1 bedroom apartments
116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
815 Churchill Ct
815 Churchill Court, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
1000 sqft
This Apartment just located in Heart off Stone mountain Ga 5 minutes from Stone mountain recreational park , Close to Walmart shopping center , shops , restaurants gas stations . Bus line etc
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
5 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Clarkston
22 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
17 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
1 Unit Available
1598 south indian creek drive A
1598 South Indian Creek Drive, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Small Ranch Home - Property Id: 153341 Small cozy ranch home on a quiet peaceful estate property. Partially furnished with utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
4911 Valley Dale Dr SW Unit C
4911 Valley Dale Dr SW, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
$175 monthly fee for Power, Water and Gas. - Nice 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Tri-plex bottom apartment. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, and W/D hookups. Utilites $175 monthly fee for Power, Water and Gas.
1 Unit Available
1278 Oak Knoll Court - 1
1278 Oak Knoll Court, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
24 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT - PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED - CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. ROOM FOR RENT. SEEKING A CLEAN EMPLOYED SINGLE FEMALE WHICH MUST BE TOBACCO FREE, DRUG-FREE, & PET FREE, TO RENT OUR FURNISHED BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATH.
Results within 10 miles of Stone Mountain
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Greater Valley Brook
14 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
9 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
653 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
15 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
736 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Briarcliff Heights
17 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
681 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Briarcliff Heights
8 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
671 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Dresden East
24 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
842 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
Northlake
61 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
812 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
5 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
11 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
810 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
