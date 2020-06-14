Apartment List
/
GA
/
stone mountain
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

170 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stone Mountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5174 Sheppard Court
5174 Sheppard Court, Stone Mountain, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 2BA home features a split level entry foyer, a light and spacious living room with a corner fireplace, and a spacious eat-in updated fully applianced kitchen with dining area. Enjoy laminate wood flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2125 Hanfred Ct.
2125 Hanfred Court, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
- Four-sided brick Duplex. Excellent Tucker location. Hardwood floors in living areas and tile bathroom. This will go fast!!! To schedule a viewing, please contact Tyler Early, 815-608-5460. (RLNE5844446)

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Canadian Way
3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
399 Wayward Wind Drive SW
399 Wayward Wind Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
Ranch home with 3 bed/2 full bath. Hardwood floors throughout home with spacious rooms. New paint exterior and interior with updated rooms including kitchen. Full basement and back deck, great for entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
4607 Alpine Drive Southwest
4607 Alpine Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5000 Leeshire Trail
5000 Leeshire Trail, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2922 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Terrace level Apartment near I-85, I285, and US-78. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1390 Orchard Park Drive
1390 Orchard Park Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
OWNER FINANCE, CREDIT WILL STILL BE CHECKED Come see this charming, and affordable two-bedroom condo ideally located in the suburbs of Stone Mountain! Quiet, friendly neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
6939 Rogers Point
6939 Rogers Point, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1816 sqft
This super spacious, modern home features 3 bedrooms & 3 baths and hardwoods throughout. You will love cooking in the Newly Renovated Spacious Kitchen and serving those wonderful meals in the Over-sized Separate Eating Area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2223 Dillard St
2223 Dillard Road, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
All brick Ranch in Tucker. Hardwood floors, 1-car garage, private backyard with deck. Walk to restaurants, shopping, Marta. Home shows very well.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
539 Prince of Wales - 1
539 Prince of Wales, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
OPEN HOUSE, ThIs Sunday 3 to 5. Apply online at TheHouseThatGemBuilt.com Application fee $50. $1099 / 2br - 1200ft2 - Newly renovated Beautiful townhome in quiet neighborhood (Stone Mountain) Bad Credit...

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5002 Leeshire Trail
5002 Leeshire Trl, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful recently updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath attached home, near I-85, I-285, and US-78. Great Location, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Modern Hardwood Flooring, Modern Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans. Large Family Rm with Fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Drayton Woods Dr
1404 Drayton Woods Drive, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1998 sqft
Spacious, move-in ready home with hardwood floors, 2-car garage and fenced yard. Main level features fully-equipped kitchen with pantry, living room, dining room, den with wet bar, and half-bathroom. 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
6192 Thorncrest Dr
6192 Thorncrest Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2232 sqft
Gorgeous END UNIT in Gwinnett County Top School district. Beautiful Open Floor Plan. Large Windows with Lots of Natural Light.

1 of 46

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1547 Delia Drive
1547 Delia Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1101 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Lindmoor Subdivision - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a renovated brick ranch in Lindmoor Woods with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and all new interior paint.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
833 Heritage Oaks Drive
833 Heritage Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed room 2.5 bath Townhome with private back yard. Section 8 Housing voucher is welcome. Complete application at www.360pmpro.com
City Guide for Stone Mountain, GA

"Let freedom ring, from the Stone Mountain of Georgia ..."-- Martin Luther King, Jr., "I Have a Dream," Aug. 28, 1963

From a granite quarry to a tourism destination, the city of Stone Mountain, GA, has benefited from its proximity to Stone Mountain since the town was incorporated in 1839. Originally known as New Gibraltar -- also a reference to the nearby land formation that lays claim to being the largest exposed granite dome in North America -- the Georgia state legislature changed its name in 1847. Today, this town of just less than 6,000 is a rock-solid choice for a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stone Mountain, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stone Mountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Mountain 3 BedroomsStone Mountain Apartments under $1,000Stone Mountain Apartments under $900
Stone Mountain Apartments with BalconyStone Mountain Apartments with GarageStone Mountain Apartments with GymStone Mountain Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Apartments with Pool
Stone Mountain Apartments with Washer-DryerStone Mountain Dog Friendly ApartmentsStone Mountain Furnished ApartmentsStone Mountain Luxury PlacesStone Mountain Pet Friendly PlacesStone Mountain Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA
Hapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University