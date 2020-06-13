Apartment List
268 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
$841
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
770 Sheppard Cove
770 Sheppard Cove, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
***Available*** Photos to Come! Great 3BR 2BA Stone Mountain home features 1,100 sq. ft. of living area that includes an applianced eat-in kitchen, a cozy family room and a separate dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5323 Rockborough Trl
5323 Rockborough Trail, Stone Mountain, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NO PETS allowed. Tenants are required to sign up with ClearNow.com to pay rent must have a checking account, savings account or a debit card that allows automatic withdrawals Tenants are required to purchase renter's insurance.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1579 Dillard Road
1579 Dillard Road, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1700 sqft
Completely renovated home in a cozy subdivision: New floors, New paint Inside/out. Brand new stainless appliances. Great Master bed room with master bath and walk in closet. Full size open kitchen. Great room with fireplace. Private back patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1716 Tree Line Road
1716 Tree Line Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1828 sqft
*** Available Now .*** You will love this great home in quiet neighborhood that features 1,828 sq. ft of living space which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4607 Alpine Drive Southwest
4607 Alpine Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6251 Southland Forest Drive
6251 Southland Forest Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3520 sqft
MUST SEE!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living rooms on main and upper level family room. Floor to ceiling windows in both living rooms offer bright natural light. Elegant wood paneling with built-in bookcases and two-sided fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4906 Fenbrook Court
4906 Fenbrook Court, Redan, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,550
2500 sqft
This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6109 Rotondo Place
6109 Rotondo Place, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2316 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2083 Quilt Court
2083 Quilt Court, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1457 sqft
Gorgeous Brick Home in a Quite Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stone Mountain, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stone Mountain renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

