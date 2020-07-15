/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
16 Studio Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
5405 Memorial Drive
5405 Memorial Drive, DeKalb County, GA
Studio
$2,500
2520 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR AN ENTREPENEUR OR AN ESTABLISHED BUSINESS OWNER TO HAVE A PRESTIGIOUS MEMORIAL DRIVE ADDRESS. THIS 2500 SQ FT TOP LEVEL, TWO STORY BRICK BUILDING WITH LOTS OF PARKING YOU WILL FIND IT HAS LOADS OF POTENTIAL.
Results within 10 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$890
550 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
151 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
76 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
24 Units Available
Northlake
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
$1,128
640 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
157 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated April 14 at 04:17 PM
86 Units Available
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,026
597 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Stainless steel kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in roomy accommodations. Furnished units available. Community amenities include wine room, coffee bar, pool and elevator.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
63 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
34 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3852 Tanglewood Rd
3852 Tanglewood Road, Gwinnett County, GA
Studio
$1,295
- (RLNE5899970)
Similar Pages
Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStone Mountain 3 BedroomsStone Mountain Apartments under $1,000Stone Mountain Apartments under $900
Stone Mountain Apartments with BalconyStone Mountain Apartments with GarageStone Mountain Apartments with GymStone Mountain Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA