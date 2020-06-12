/
2 bedroom apartments
180 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
4 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
1150 Rankin St #O6
1150 Rankin Street, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed/1.5 condo unit in Sone Mountain - Cozy 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Condo Minutes from Stone Mtn. Park! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636483)
1 Unit Available
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1292 sqft
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway Available 07/17/20 Fabulous 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhome with Huge Bonus Room!! - Coming Soon!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ONLINE! Lovely 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome just minutes from Stone Mountain Park and I-285.
13 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1250 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
Clarkston
27 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
16 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1061 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1110 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
1 Unit Available
2125 Hanfred Ct.
2125 Hanfred Court, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
- Four-sided brick Duplex. Excellent Tucker location. Hardwood floors in living areas and tile bathroom. This will go fast!!! To schedule a viewing, please contact Tyler Early, 815-608-5460. (RLNE5844446)
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
928 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.
Clarkston
1 Unit Available
794 Glynn Oaks Drive
794 Glynn Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
5000 Leeshire Trail
5000 Leeshire Trail, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2922 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Terrace level Apartment near I-85, I285, and US-78. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.
1 Unit Available
1390 Orchard Park Drive
1390 Orchard Park Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
OWNER FINANCE, CREDIT WILL STILL BE CHECKED Come see this charming, and affordable two-bedroom condo ideally located in the suburbs of Stone Mountain! Quiet, friendly neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2244 Windrose Ct
2244 Wind Rose Ct, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
2 Bedroom spacious townhome. Section 8 accepted.
1 Unit Available
539 Prince of Wales - 1
539 Prince of Wales, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
$1099 / 2br - 1200ft2 - Newly renovated Beautiful townhome in quiet neighborhood (Stone Mountain) Bad Credit...
1 Unit Available
5002 Leeshire Trail
5002 Leeshire Trl, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful recently updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath attached home, near I-85, I-285, and US-78. Great Location, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Modern Hardwood Flooring, Modern Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans. Large Family Rm with Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.
1 Unit Available
2528 Pine Lake Pl
2528 Pine Lake Place, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Absolutely adorable showcase cottage in safe, quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Matthews Cafeteria, library, Local 7, restaurants, parks & pond.
1 Unit Available
3582 Swallow Lane
3582 Swallow Lane, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 Unit Available
6145 Keswick Row
6145 Keswick Row, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1302 sqft
No Sign, quite clean neighborhood, Top most school rating, close to shopping, restaurants.
