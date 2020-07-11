/
luxury apartments
530 Luxury Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Stone Mountain
5259 Sheppard Lane
5259 Sheppard Lane, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1306 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 02:50pm
Contact for Availability
Stone Mountain
770 Sheppard Cove
770 Sheppard Cove, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3BR 2BA Stone Mountain home features a cozy family room, a separate dining room and a good sized kitchen. The open floor plan promotes family and friend time with access to a balcony deck.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Stone Mountain
815 Churchill Ct
815 Churchill Court, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
1000 sqft
This Apartment just located in Heart off Stone mountain Ga 5 minutes from Stone mountain recreational park , Close to Walmart shopping center , shops , restaurants gas stations . Bus line etc
1 of 8
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
Stone Mountain
5323 Rockborough Trl
5323 Rockborough Trail, Stone Mountain, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NO PETS allowed. Tenants are required to sign up with ClearNow.com to pay rent must have a checking account, savings account or a debit card that allows automatic withdrawals Tenants are required to purchase renter's insurance.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Mountain
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
439 Ohern Court
439 O Hern Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
2434 sqft
This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program. This large traditional rental home in Stone Mountain, GA has so many features, it's just hard to list them all in one spot.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
545 Waterview Lane
545 Waterview Lane, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1928 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,928 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1550 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
18 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1399 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways. Wi-Fi throughout community spaces: resort-style pool and cabana, car wash area, gym and internet cafe. Spacious apartment interiors with in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
5874 Marbut Road
5874 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1768 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house was just finished up by our contractors! The modern gray paint and new vinyl plank flooring opens up this home for any decor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
4448 Malibu Drive
4448 Malibu Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist, Facebook or Social Serve. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
4110 Rue Saint Germain
4110 Rue Saint Germain, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1515 sqft
Generous 3BR 2BA brick ranch has comfort for all with its large living and dining rooms, and an eat-in kitchen breakfast area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
3696 Aldea Drive
3696 Aldea Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1132 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
